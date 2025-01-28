Casualty spoilers: Dylan Keogh in shock arrest and baby bombshell!

Dylan Keogh is in for a double helping of shocks in Casualty episode Freefall.

Dylan Keogh discovers he’s going to become a dad in Casualty episode Freefall on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 9.20pm (See our TV Guide for listings). Hours later he’s arrested on suspicion of medical manslaughter!

Elsewhere in the sixth episode of the 11-part Public Property boxset, Dylan isn’t the only Holby ED medic in the spotlight as Nicole Piper succumbs to postpartum psychosis in heartbreaking scenes. Indie Jankowski starts her day hiding from bailiffs and ends it facing unemployment after she throws patient confidentially to the virtual winds, while Faith Cadogan invites a dangerous interloper into her home…

Full Casualty spoilers for Freefall below…

Dylan Keogh is going to be a dad

You wait ages for a Dylan Keogh story and two come along at once!

The consultant’s day gets off to a busy start.

Firstly, nurse Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari) gives him a bottle of wine - a thank you from a grateful patient - that he sticks in his locker (and which, no doubt, will come back to haunt him!)

Secondly he gets a call from Holby City detective Simon Bell (Philip Hill-Pearson, Smother, Emmerdale) ordering him to come into the station for an interview about the Aaron Bayliss complaint at 1pm sharp.

And then, while having a quick catch-up with his girlfriend Sophia Peters (Kellie Shirley) the psychiatric liaison nurse tells him she’s pregnant. And yes, his face is priceless from a viewer point of view - although Sophia would be within her rights to disagree!



There isn’t time for them to talk more in depth, however, as nurse Cam Mickelthwaite (Barney Walsh) calls Dylan to an urgent case in Resus, so the couple agrees to catch up later that evening.

Breaking dad news. This is no time to interrupt Cam! (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Dylan Keogh arrested for manslaughter

After a shocking shift - which has prevented Dylan from attending the police station - he heads home to freshen up before meeting with Sophia. But fate has other plans for the couple…

Detective Bell makes a house call to Dylan’s barge and arrests the doctor for suspicion of manslaughter by gross negligence!

Speaking to What To Watch in an exclusive interview, William Beck told us: “To Dylan it’s completely ridiculous, he knows he’s done nothing wrong, so this is the last thing he expects!”

Arrested development. Dylan Keogh is shocked by his arrest. (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Also in Casualty this week

Doctor Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) is feeling the strain of keeping his uncle Kareem Hussein’s (Ravin J. Ganatra) cancer secret from his cousin, Kareem’s son, Tariq (Manpreet Bachu).

Rash is caught between a rock and a hard place. (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Having gained insight into Nicole Piper’s mental state in shock scenes in the previous episode, this week viewers will witness the junior doctor in the grips of a distressing breakdown in heartbreaking scenes.

Nicole (Sammy T. Dobson) starts the day with writing a get well card to Rosie Cornwall (Nicola Chegwin), alarming her girlfriend, Ngozi Okoye (Adesuwa Oni), who knows for a fact that Rosie is fighting fit. Feeling smothered by the nurse’s concerns, Nicole tells Ngozi to take a step back or their budding relationship won’t go the distance.

Unwell Nicole becomes increasingly isolated in her private pain. (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Hurt, Ngozi does just that, but when Rosie is brought into the ED fighting for her life after an allergic reaction to medication prescribed by Nicole, she is forced to take action.

Meanwhile, distressed Nicole removes baby Nicholas from the hospital and disappears…

Caring Ngozi is at great pains to help Nicole. (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

More light is shed on Indie Jankowski (Naomi Wakszlak) this week, as the episode opens with her hiding from debt collectors at her home.

At work, Indie impresses her colleagues Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) and Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke) after she’s trapped inside a storage room with impaled restaurateur Akiel Abaza (Kammy Darweish, Ackley Bridge, The Capture), who is reluctant to trust the student paramedic initially. Endearingly, they begin to bond over their respective grief for loved ones, with Indie revealing her Nan passed away a couple of months previously, and she manages to keep Akiel in distressing circumstances while they wait to be rescued.

Fortunately, Jacob takes matters into his own hands in the nick of time!

After admitting Akiel to the ED, hope raises its head for the young medic when she manages to bag some call handler shifts.

Yet later, Indie faces the sack, after boss Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) makes a shocking discovery about her conduct!

Indie crosses the line with Jan - again! Can she recover from a career ending blunder? (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Finally, it’s revealed that advanced clinical practitioner Faith Cadogan is currently living alone, as her children have fled the nest and partner Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) is still recovering from his near-death fall in hospital.

Already feeling low, Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) is shaken when she sees her ‘friend’ from Narcotics Anonymous, Astrid Watson (Gina Isaac), back in Holby ED.

Faith makes the mistake of confiding in manipulative Astrid, only for the troubled addict - who insists she’s clean and sober - to turn up on her doorstep that evening and invite herself to stay.

Get well soon Iain, we don't trust Astrid and need you back at home with Faith asap!

Home alone, and not in a fun way, trusting Faith is doorstepped by a determined Astrid. What's her game? (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Casualty episode Freefall airs on BBC1 on Saturday, February 1 2025 at 9.20pm. The episode is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.