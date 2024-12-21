Casualty spoilers: Dylan Keogh caught in DEADLY off duty tragedy as Public Property boxset kicks off!
Airs Saturday 28 December 2024 at 9.15pm on BBC1.
Doctor Dylan Keogh is caught up in a shocking tragedy as Casualty returns with a new 11-part boxset.
This opening episode of the Public Property boxset gets underway on Saturday 28 December 2024 at 9.15pm (See our TV Guide for listings), with an instalment called Off Duty.
The dramatic events unfold after absentee medic Max Cristie interferes in his daughter Jodie Whyte’s life in Holby City via Dylan Keogh. Meanwhile, hostilities simmer between acting clinical lead Siobhan McKenzie and consultant Stevie Nash. Elsewhere, the future of Faith Cadogan’s family is threatened and new trainee paramedic Indie Jankowski is introduced to viewers.
Full Casualty spoilers for Off Duty below…
Dylan Keogh - day from hell
When senior consultant Dylan Keogh (William Beck) sees that nurse Jodie Whyte (Anna Chell) is struggling, he offers to become her informal mentor, unaware that this will set in motion a devastating chain of events.
Jodie Whyte spirals
Before we get to that, however, the episode opens with Jodie and her nurse co-workers Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari) and Cam Mickelthwaite (Barney Walsh) getting into serious trouble when they upload an upbeat dancing video which goes viral.
Already distraught by the death of a patient on the five year anniversary of her mother’s death, Jodie is defiant when acting clinical lead Siobhan McKenzie (Melanie Hill) gives her a severe dressing down after complaints come flooding in.
Aware that Jodie is struggling, Dylan reaches out to the young nurse and offers to give her practical career advice and help. She’s delighted by his encouragement and they arrange to grab a bite to eat after work and discuss her options…
Date with disaster
After a fraught working day Dylan and Jodie head to a local restaurant to debrief and discuss her future. But the mood turns sour when Dylan reveals that Jodie’s absentee father Max Cristie (Nigel Harman) has been in touch and asked him to keep an eye out for her. Offended and believing that Dylan’s offer of career support is motivated by pity and obligation, an upset Jodie starts hitting the wine.
Life and death decision
As they’re preparing to leave, a car crashes into the restaurant, driven by distraught dad-to-be Aaron Bayliss (Jack Wilkinson, The Doll Maker, Biff & Chip). Dylan springs into action as it’s revealed that Aaron's pregnant wife is unconscious and both mum and baby’s lives are on the line.
Due to her drinking, Dylan forbids Jodie from treating anyone and asks waiter Leon Gregson (Isaiah St Jean) to assist him, but as the situation turns dire, will he reconsider?
Also in Casualty this week
Dylan cancels his plans with his girlfriend Sophia Peters (Kellie Shirley) to mentor Jodie, yet fails to tell her why. Will this decision come back to haunt their budding romance?
While in charge of assessing new trainees this week, paramedic pro Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) overhears overly confident rookie Indie Jankowski (Naomi Wakszlak, Above the Clouds) slagging her off to classmate Ava Cheeseman (Omolabake Jolaoso)!
It takes a brave person to get on the wrong side of Jan - has Indie scuppered her chances of joining the team before they’ve begun?
Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) is in a state of anxiety as she awaits a decision by the CPS on whether or not to prosecute her son Luka Malinovsky (Tom Mulheron) after he viciously attacked his school bully.
And, finally, battle lines are drawn by Siobhan McKenzie after Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) reveals she won’t be applying for the clinical lead position out of respect for the senior nurse. On hearing this, Siobhan has some sharp words for the consultant about her loyalty when it came to sleeping with her husband! Ouch! But also… get out the popcorn!
Casualty episode Off Duty airs on BBC1 on Saturday 28 December 2024 at 9.15pm. The episode is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.
If you are affected by any of the storylines in this week's Casualty, help and support is available from BBC Action Line https://www.bbc.co.uk/actionline/
