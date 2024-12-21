Casualty spoilers: Dylan Keogh caught in DEADLY off duty tragedy as Public Property boxset kicks off!

Consultant Dylan Keogh finds his life is derailed after a call from Max Cristie in Casualty.

Doctor Dylan Keogh is caught up in a shocking tragedy as Casualty returns with a new 11-part boxset.

This opening episode of the Public Property boxset gets underway on Saturday 28 December 2024 at 9.15pm (See our TV Guide for listings), with an instalment called Off Duty.

The dramatic events unfold after absentee medic Max Cristie interferes in his daughter Jodie Whyte’s life in Holby City via Dylan Keogh. Meanwhile, hostilities simmer between acting clinical lead Siobhan McKenzie and consultant Stevie Nash. Elsewhere, the future of Faith Cadogan’s family is threatened and new trainee paramedic Indie Jankowski is introduced to viewers.

Full Casualty spoilers for Off Duty below…

Dylan Keogh - day from hell

When senior consultant Dylan Keogh (William Beck) sees that nurse Jodie Whyte (Anna Chell) is struggling, he offers to become her informal mentor, unaware that this will set in motion a devastating chain of events.

Dylan takes Jodie under his wing - where she ruffles his feathers! (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Jodie Whyte spirals

Before we get to that, however, the episode opens with Jodie and her nurse co-workers Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari) and Cam Mickelthwaite (Barney Walsh) getting into serious trouble when they upload an upbeat dancing video which goes viral.

Already distraught by the death of a patient on the five year anniversary of her mother’s death, Jodie is defiant when acting clinical lead Siobhan McKenzie (Melanie Hill) gives her a severe dressing down after complaints come flooding in.

Aware that Jodie is struggling, Dylan reaches out to the young nurse and offers to give her practical career advice and help. She’s delighted by his encouragement and they arrange to grab a bite to eat after work and discuss her options…

Jodie's face lights up when Dylan offers his professional support during a tough shift at Holby ED. (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

After a fraught working day Dylan and Jodie head to a local restaurant to debrief and discuss her future. But the mood turns sour when Dylan reveals that Jodie’s absentee father Max Cristie (Nigel Harman) has been in touch and asked him to keep an eye out for her. Offended and believing that Dylan’s offer of career support is motivated by pity and obligation, an upset Jodie starts hitting the wine.

Dylan Keogh is surprised and apologetic over dinner when Jodie reacts negatively to his revelation about Max. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Life and death decision

As they’re preparing to leave, a car crashes into the restaurant, driven by distraught dad-to-be Aaron Bayliss (Jack Wilkinson, The Doll Maker, Biff & Chip). Dylan springs into action as it’s revealed that Aaron's pregnant wife is unconscious and both mum and baby’s lives are on the line.

Due to her drinking, Dylan forbids Jodie from treating anyone and asks waiter Leon Gregson (Isaiah St Jean) to assist him, but as the situation turns dire, will he reconsider?

Dinner with Jodie turns into one of the toughest night’s of Dylan’s career... (Image credit: BBC/ALISTAIR HEAP.)

Also in Casualty this week

Dylan cancels his plans with his girlfriend Sophia Peters (Kellie Shirley) to mentor Jodie, yet fails to tell her why. Will this decision come back to haunt their budding romance?

While in charge of assessing new trainees this week, paramedic pro Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) overhears overly confident rookie Indie Jankowski (Naomi Wakszlak, Above the Clouds) slagging her off to classmate Ava Cheeseman (Omolabake Jolaoso)!

It takes a brave person to get on the wrong side of Jan - has Indie scuppered her chances of joining the team before they’ve begun?

Jan lets newbie Indie know she has a lot to learn... (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) is in a state of anxiety as she awaits a decision by the CPS on whether or not to prosecute her son Luka Malinovsky (Tom Mulheron) after he viciously attacked his school bully.

Faith is on tenterhooks as Luka's future hangs in the balance. (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

And, finally, battle lines are drawn by Siobhan McKenzie after Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) reveals she won’t be applying for the clinical lead position out of respect for the senior nurse. On hearing this, Siobhan has some sharp words for the consultant about her loyalty when it came to sleeping with her husband! Ouch! But also… get out the popcorn!

Holby hath no fury like a Siobhan scorned. Are those burn marks on Stevie's uniform? (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Casualty episode Off Duty airs on BBC1 on Saturday 28 December 2024 at 9.15pm. The episode is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.