Casualty spoilers: Dylan Keogh is attacked! Will he die?

Dylan Keogh gets taken hostage by a furious patient in Casualty episode Just Like You on BBC1 on Saturday 08 March 2025 at 8.30pm (See our TV Guide for listings).

Elsewhere in the final episode of the 11-part Public Property boxset, Siobhan McKenzie and Stevie Nash have a public showdown during a football riot and it looks like Faith Cadogan is about to break Iain Dean’s heart!

Dylan Keogh is back - but rumours put him in danger

Dylan Keogh (William Beck) returns to work this week having finally been exonerated by a pathology report into Thea Bayliss’s death.

Dylan is eager to jump back into action and a waiting room full of injured football fans offers him the perfect opportunity to demonstrate he’s still on top of his game. Yet things are super awks between the senior consultant and nurse Jodie Whyte (Anna Chell) after last week’s naked encounter!

It’s clear that neither wants to work with the other, and Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) clocks that Dylan is being uncharacteristically short with Jodie, although he doesn’t know why… Will the truth come to light?

Siobhan accuses Jodie of being hungover when she tries to get out of working in resus with Dylan. (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Dylan taken hostage

Meanwhile, as casualties and rowdy football fans pour into the ED, patient Dane Burrow takes a special interest in Dylan. Viewers will remember Dane (Sean Huddlestan) from earlier Public Property episode Defamation when he lost his hearing after his van exploded.

It becomes clear that he blames Dylan for ruining his life and, after listening to the exposé podcast containing false information about the doctor, Dane plans to get answers!

Dane bides his time before swiping a scalpel and taking Dylan hostage. There, things take a dangerous turn, and the conscientious consultant ends up in dire straits…

Will Dylan die?

Dane's dangerous intentions. Will the Public Property finale lead to the loss of one of Casualty's favourite medics? (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Faith’s cold feet

Last week Faith Cadogan treated Russell Whitelaw - played by Cold Feet star Robert Bathurst - for a serious heartblock. Now, we can’t help but wonder, was that a hint about a shock twist in Faith’s personal life, as viewers will witness the medic experience some heart block of her own, quickly followed by an acute case of cold feet in relation to her partner Iain Dean!

Has Faith lost that loving feeling? (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Paramedic Iain (Michael Stevenson) is finally back at work this week following his near-death experience during HEMS training . Delighted that life is returning to normal, Faith makes her way to the ambulance station to have lunch with her boyfriend when she spots him pull out a ring box.

The advanced clinical practitioner is stopped in her tracks by this development and hastily retreats out of sight in horror, and cancels their lunch date.

After everything they’ve been through, is Faith and Iain’s relationship on the rocks?

Iain lays his heart on the line... (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Also in Casualty this week

The ED is overrun with unruly patients and the staff are at their wits end. With hospital security in short supply, Siobhan McKenzie (Melanie Hill), who has just returned from compassionate leave following her husband’s death, is forced to intervene as the reception area becomes a danger zone.

What follows is a heartbreaking appeal by Siobhan. But will her powerful ‘shame on you’ speech fall on deaf ears?

Speaking to What To Watch Melanie Hill, who plays Siobhan told us: “Siobhan loses the plot because the rival teams’ supporters are trying to kill each other… It’s a breaking point for her.”

This is just a warmup, however, to the main event — a showdown with consultant Stevie Nash!

Pushed to breaking point, Siobhan speaks her mind. (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Throughout the shift Siobhan can’t help taking contemptuous swipes at her husband’s affair partner and relishes telling Stevie (Elinor Lawless) that they’ve not been able to find anyone suitable for the clinical lead position.

As the day progresses, Stevie finally reaches her limits and confronts the grieving widow in the staff room. There, the pair get into a vicious slanging match where horrible home truths are hurled and, worse still, overheard by their colleagues.

They both realise they’ve gone too far when mild-mannered Rash is forced to intervene… Can they continue working together?

You know you've gone too far, if Rash has to break it up. (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Jodie wheedles the pathology report details out of Stevie, and is shocked to discover that not only was Thea’s death caused by the crash, the tragic mum-to-be also had genetic mutations which could have implications for her family.

Although Dylan warns Jodie in no uncertain terms not to contact Thea’s husband Aaron Bayliss (Jack Wilkinson) directly, he may as well be speaking to an empty room. Jodie abruptly leaves her shift and makes her way to Aaron’s home.

Siobhan is furious that she’s walked out without an explanation. Is this the final nail in the coffin of Jodie’s career at Holby?

Siobhan tars Stevie and Jodie with the same brush. Will this bring them closer? (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

At the football ground paramedics Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke) and Indie Jankowski (Naomi Wakszlak) are trapped in their ambulance between warring football fans, the police and innocent bystanders.

Elsewhere, Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) and Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) treat horrifically injured mounted sergeant Matthew Allen (Jack Lamb, The Bay, Little Boy Blue) and his distressed son, PC Olly Allen (Barney Wilkinson, Father Brown, Grantchester).

Later, having proven herself as a natural paramedic during the fraught shift, Indie gets her crucial exam re-sit results. Will she pass? And will it matter, as she once again finds herself with nowhere to sleep?

Unknown to those around her, Indie is carrying the weight of the world on her shoulders... (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Casualty episode Just Like You airs on BBC1 on Saturday 08 March 2025 at 8.30pm.

If you are affected by any of the storylines in this week's Casualty, please know that help, support and information is available from BBC Action Line: https://www.bbc.co.uk/actionline/

