Exclusive: Casualty’s Melanie Hill on this week's tragic episode: ‘Siobhan’s pain is overwhelming’

This time last year, Melanie Hill made her first on-screen appearance as clinical nurse manager Siobhan McKenzie in BBC1’s hospital drama Casualty.

Now, 12 months later, the maternal medic is at the heart of the action and a rock to colleagues in her role as acting clinical lead, while privately navigating the painful breakdown of her 25-year marriage to firefighter Rich Walker (played by Michael Keogh) following his affair with consultant Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless).

“When I joined the show, I knew there was going to be lots of great stuff ahead for Siobhan,” shares the acclaimed actor, 63, in an exclusive chat with What to Watch. “I’ve been really pleased with the reaction from Casualty fans. I think they’ve taken to Siobhan, which is nice.”

This week, as the latest 11-part mini-series Public Property continues, Siobhan faces her toughest challenge yet. In Casualty episode Brace, Brace, Brace Shiv, as she’s affectionately called, is placed in a heart-wrenching predicament when her husband’s life is on the line.

Here, Melanie tells us more…

Melanie Hill — an exclusive Casualty Q&A

What can you tell us about this action-packed visit to Holby, Melanie? “In the opening scenes Siobhan and Rich are talking about telling their grown up kids about their marriage and him playing away with Stevie, when there’s a plane crash in Holby. The aftermath of the crash is really impactful because it’s a major event that involves all the emergency services, including firefighters like Rich.”

When reports come into Holby ED about an explosion at the crash site, is Siobhan beside herself with worry? “Yes, and when a [badly burned and unidentified] fireman is admitted she is convinced it is Rich. When it turns out it’s not him, there’s a coming together between Siobhan and Stevie. Siobhan swallows her pride and thanks Stevie for being there, even with everything that’s gone on.”

That’s no minor feat for Siobhan, we imagine? “It’s a big thing that she swallows her pride. I think Siobhan feels humiliated by the affair and wonders how long it’s been going on and if everyone is laughing at her. I think, as the older woman too, it’s made Siobhan feel terrible about herself and knocked her confidence. I know it would do me.”

Unknown to Siobhan, Stevie and Rich have rekindled their romance and are planning a future together. (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

We’re guessing their ceasefire doesn’t last long. What changes? “Rich is brought in suffering from smoke inhalation and you can see how much Siobhan loves and adores him. What makes everything worse is she goes with him for his CT scan, thinking that he’s going to say he loves her too, but instead he asks her to, ‘Tell Stevie I love her.’”

Poor Siobhan! How does she react when his condition deteriorates rapidly seconds later? “She's brokenhearted. The pain of her husband of 25 years asking her to tell another woman he loves her is overwhelming. She now has a horrendous dilemma whether to say to Stevie, ‘Look, he may not have long to live, do you want to spend time with him?’, or just not tell her…”

The outcome is top secret, but what were your thoughts when you first learned how everything unfolds? “The way it's written is so good because it’s not cut and dried and you feel sorry for one character and then for the other. It was a joy filming these scenes last June with Michael and Elinor. She actually thrives on all the Resus scenes - I’m convinced that her and Will Beck, who plays Dylan Keogh, could probably save you in real life!”

Rich is in the driving seat with Siobhan's emotions. (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

What about you Melanie, do you enjoy filming those intense medical scenes? “No! I get stressed out because it’s so medical, even though I’ve done plenty of them now and am having a ball as part of the team. I like playing the dramatic and emotional scenes more, I suppose because they’re my comfort zone. They write really well for the women in Casualty and give storylines like this one time. They also give weight to all age groups, which, obviously, I'm really grateful for!”

So, you don’t fancy joining Charles Venn and Michael Stevenson on their paramedic adventures? [Laughing] “I'll stick to the studio, thank you. Their side of the job is fun and it must be fantastic on a lovely day doing all kinds of exciting stuff on mountains but they also work out in the pouring rain, chucking themselves off buildings and things, so I think I’ll leave them to it!”

Excitingly, Cold Feet star Robert Bathurst and Call the Midwife’s Olly Rix have been announced as new additions to the cast. Have you been filming with them? “Yes I have, and I can tell you they’re both lovely. Robert has been trying to teach me how to play backgammon - unsuccessfully, although I’ve tried my best! His character, surgeon Russell Whitelaw, will have viewers hooked. And Olly is fantastic as former army medic Flynn Byron. They've found quite a novel way of introducing him as the new clinical lead with a special episode. Siobhan’s suspicious of him when he first joins the ED because she’s a stickler for the rules and he’s not, so they have a few clashes! He’s a smasher is Ollie!”

Finally, apart from Siobhan’s private pain and the new cast additions, what other storylines should we keep an eye out for? “There are some really good episodes coming, including a football riot, which is a breaking point for Siobhan. Sarah Seggari [nurse Rida Amaan] has a really meaty story coming up as well - all I can say is it involves Robert Bathurst! And then there’s Kirsty Mitchell’s [advanced clinical practitioner Faith Cadogan] addict friend Astrid, who is bad news and trying to tempt her back to drugs. While, Jodie Whyte starts unravelling and Siobhan has to take her to task!”

Catch Melanie in Casualty episode Brace Brace on BBC1 on Saturday 22 February 2024 at 8.25pm. The episode will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from 6am.

Double trouble? We can't wait to see Melanie's scenes with Robert Bathurst and Olly Rix. (Image credit: BBC Studios/BBC/ALISTAIR HEAP)