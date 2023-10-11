Casualty signs Coronation Street legend in EXPLOSIVE new role

Casualty has cast Coronation Street legend Melanie Hill as Clinical Nurse Manager Siobhan Mackenzie, whose no-nonsense character is set to "ruffle a few feathers."

Siobhan is a hardworking nurse with years of experience, who joins the Emergency Department at a time when the staff begin to crumble.

Determined to pull her team together, Siobhan grapples with the issues of the ED head-on by using her knowledge and strength to provide what her department needs.

Melanie said of joining the show: “I am delighted to be joining the cast of Casualty and I can’t wait for fans to meet Siobhan. She’s a supremely competent manager, who is firm but fair and expects nothing but the best from her nursing team. However, get on the wrong side of her and she’ll make mincemeat out of you! I’m sure she’s going to ruffle a few feathers in the Emergency Department.”

Jon Sen, Executive Producer of Casualty for BBC Studios, shared: “I am so excited to welcome Melanie to the team. I’ve been a huge admirer of her work for years and it’s wonderful to see her here at Casualty. We’ve got brilliant stories lined up for Siobhan and can’t wait for the audience to meet her.”

Melanie Hill joins the cast of Casualty as Siobhan Mackenzie. (Image credit: BBC)

Melanie will be seen on screen in the new year.

Melanie is known for her role as Cathy Matthews in Coronation Street, who was the former partner of Roy Cropper (David Neilson). She left the soap after seven years in 2022, which saw her character move away from the cobbles after splitting from her partner Brian Packham (Peter Gunn).

Her soap acting work doesn't stop there as she also appeared in Emmerdale and Holby City.

Melanie's other acting credits include Maggie Budgen in Waterloo Road and Julie Travers in the hit BBC drama The Syndicate.

Casualty airs on Saturdays on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.