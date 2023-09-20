All Creatures Great and Small new series release date revealed

Channel 5 has finally confirmed when the new series of All Creatures Great and Small will air.

All Creatures Great and Small season 4 will open on Thursday 5 October at 9 pm.

The new series is notable for Tristan being away in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps. Tristan, played by Callum Woodhouse, has been a key part of the series, providing a lot of the show's humor and heart. The relationship between Tristan and his older brother Siegfried (Samuel West) has fascinated viewers, so it's going to be interesting to see how the series copes with his absence.

In an apparent bid to fill that void, James Anthony-Rose (Slow Horses, Pennyworth) joins as studious undergraduate vet student Richard Carmody.

Undergraduate vet student Richard Carmody adds a new dynamic to the show. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Fans will be pleased that the rest of the key cast are back. James (Nicholas Ralph) and Helen (Rachel Shenton) continue married life. Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West) and Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) return along with Patricia Hodge as Mrs Pumphrey.

Teasing the plot, the makers say "Picking up in springtime of 1940 with change on the horizon for everyone in Skeldale House. James and Helen wonder when the right time might be to start a family, not knowing whether or not James will be called up to serve in the RAF. Tristan's absence is felt by all, but no one more than Siegfried who attempts to hold the growing household, and himself, together as he braves this new world. Mrs Hall and Helen's friendship blossoms as they look to the future and new trainee veterinary student Richard Carmody arrives, causing complications in the house.”

All Creatures Great and Small returns on Thursday 5 October at 9 pm. (see our TV guide for full listings). And don’t forget there will also be a Christmas special to enjoy. Please note All Creatures has been nominated in the TV Times Awards 2023. The new series will air on MASTERPIECE on PB in early 2024.