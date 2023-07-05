TV Times Awards 2023: everything we know

It has been another tremendous year of television, and, in September, we'll begin celebrating all your favourite stars and shows of 2023 with the launch of our annual TV Times Awards!

The 2022 Awards saw you vote in your thousands, with nominees joining in the fun by posting videos and messages on social media to rally support.

Last year saw a double triumph for BBC One's period thriller Peaky Blinders as Cillian Murphy won Favourite Dramatic Performance, while the show was awarded Favourite Drama.

There was also double joy for Ricky Gervais as his hit Netflix series After Life won Favourite Comedy, with his portrayal of journalist Tony Johnson earning him Favourite Comedy Performance.

Meanwhile, in soapland, Coronation Street's Jude Riordan bagged the Favourite Young Performer trophy, as EastEnders star Gillian Wright won Favourite Soap Star and EastEnders triumphed as your Favourite Soap.

Also proudly taking home awards were Ant and Dec (Favourite Presenter), Frozen Planet II (Favourite Factual Show), Gogglebox (Favourite Reality Show), Strictly Come Dancing (Favourite Entertainment Show), This Morning (Favourite Daytime Show) and Would I Lie To You? (Favourite Game Show).

Chris Packham was presented with our prestigious Special Contribution to TV gong.

Come back soon!

The TV Times Awards 2023 will be launched on this page and in the magazine in September, when brand-new categories and the star-spangled shortlist will be revealed, along with details of how you can vote for all your favourites!