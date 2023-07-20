Japan with Jane McDonald: trailer and everything we know

Japan with Jane McDonald is the singer and presenter's latest travelogue.

It's only been a few months since Jane McDonald was jetting off around the world to film the latest series of her fan-favorite Holidaying with... travelogue, but she's going to be back on Channel 5 with another travel doc soon!

After teasing the latest destination earlier in the year with some cryptic travel snaps where she remained tight-lipped about her next destination, Jane has finally revealed that her next trip will take her all the way to Japan.

Excitingly, she's also shared a brief snippet of the footage that she's shot for her next journey!

Here's what we know about Japan with Jane McDonald so far...

At the time of writing, we don't yet know when Japan with Jane McDonald will hit our screens.

When Jane McDonald teased the series on social media, she just said the series was coming soon to Channel 5, so we'll have to wait for more info. As and when we find out when we can expect to see Japan with Jane McDonald on TV, we'll include broadcast info here.

In the meantime, you can watch past episodes of Holidaying with... plus other series like Jane McDonald: My Yorkshire on My5.

Is there a Japan with Jane McDonald trailer?

Jane has given us a brief teaser of her latest holiday to Japan. She posted a clip on Instagram where you can see a few quick glimpses of some of the fantastic scenery she'll be laying eyes on.

The main takeaway from this trailer is Jane trying on some traditional Japanese clothing and being told she looks 'stunning' in her new outfit.

Check it out below:

What else will Jane get up to?

Right now, we still don't have many details about Jane McDonald's latest excursion beyond what she's already shown us.

Typically, she does her best to get immersed in her destination of choice by meeting the locals and offering up her top tips to fellow solo travelers, and we're betting that Japan with Jane McDonald will be no different!

She teased that she would be heading off on a new trip shortly before On Safari with Jane McDonald kicked off the most recent series of Holidaying with... in April. At the time she teased: "It's my second week of filming in this stunning destination and I'm having a great time. I can't tell you where I'm filming right now..."