On Safari with Jane McDonald: release date, destinations and all we know

Having been on every cruise, vacation and jaunt imaginable, few are more well-traveled than Jane McDonald, and now she is embarking on a new adventure in On Safari with Jane McDonald.

Once again, the singer and all-around TV favorite is packing her bags — and her leopard-print onesie (yes, really!) — to embark on a breathtaking African adventure.

In the latest helping of Holidaying with... series, Channel 5 is inviting viewers to go On Safari with Jane McDonald.

Here's everything you need to know about Jane's latest adventures...

When does On Safari with Jane McDonald start?

Jane's latest four-part travelogue kicks off on Thursday, April 27, as Jane sets off on her epic trip to Kenya, where she marvels at the wonders of the wild on her first-ever safari.

How excited is Jane to be going on safari?

As she surveys her majestic surroundings in the program, Jane — by her own admission — is speechless.

"It's honestly the best thing I've ever done," she tells What To Watch.

"I couldn’t believe how beautiful it was — and how close I was to lions and leopards... and to dying! [laughs!] But you feel very safe because you’re in these animals’ environment. The place we were staying was incredible, it was like being an extra in The Lion King. I kept wanting to sing 'Ahhhh Zabenya' every morning when I woke up!"

Sounds like Jane's trip involves a few early starts?

It's safe to say, Jane's not a fan of having to get up at 'unforgivable o'clock' to head out on safari.

"I've seen lots of sunsets in my time but not many sunrises — I'm not good with early mornings but every color of the rainbow was in the sunrise. And hearing the roar of the lion first thing, what a fantastic wake-up call!"

Despite the early morning wake-ups, Jane relished seeing African wildlife in its natural habitat.

"I saw elephants, lions, a cheetah, a rhino, baboons, birds and the most graceful giraffes. The hippos came to say: ‘Good morning!’ too, which was incredible because they don't usually come out of the water if there’s a baby hippo with them. I know all this now, you see… move over, David Attenborough!"

Call of the wild: Jane had to be up before sunrise to go on safari. (Image credit: Channel 5)

What's this we hear about a leopard-print onesie?

To sleep outside under the stars one night, Jane makes sure she's suitably dressed...

"The temperature gets quite cool in Kenya at night, so I came prepared with my leopard-print onesie! As the leopard is one of the fastest land animals, I thought that, if one saw me sleeping outside, they might run away from me!

"At one point, I looked up at the sky just full of thousands and thousands of stars; this whole carpet of diamonds just twinkling out, and I started thinking how insignificant we all are. When you see something as grand as that, it IS really emotional. Kenya was truly fabulous. I didn't ever want to leave."

Where else does Jane visit this series?

Later in the series, Jane journeys to Marrakech, Cape Verde and the Seychelles…

"What I loved about this particular experience in Africa is that every single part of it was so different," says Jane. "Marrakech was a revelation for me. One minute we’re in the souks [outdoor markets] with all the bikes whizzing past, then we’re in a Riad [indoor garden], which was so peaceful and like a different world.

"After that we headed to Cape Verde, which I reckon is the hidden jewel in Africa's crown. I saw my first oasis, a blue diamond pool and caught my first fish! If you're a sun worshipper, Cape Verde is the place to go. But, on my holidays, I like to get out and have a look at what's going on."

Wish you were here: Jane also visits Marrakech, Cape Verde and the Seychelles. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Does the Seychelles bring out Jane's adventurous side?

Of course it does! And as Jane so eloquently puts it: "It wouldn't be a program of mine without me doing stupid stuff like that!" adding: "You've got to step out of your comfort zone, scream and get a bit scared. I hope people watching will see me as a friend and as someone who'll have a go at something and inspire them to do the same. I want people to think they're going on this journey with me."

Is there a trailer for On Safari with Jane McDonald?

Sadly not, but as soon as one is released, we will add it to this guide.

On Safari with Jane McDonald starts on Thursday, April 27 at 8pm on Channel 5.