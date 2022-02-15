'Jane McDonald: My Yorkshire' — start date, locations, and everything we know

Jane McDonald: My Yorkshire sees the star share her love of the county where she was born and bred for a new series on Channel 5.

The singer and star, who lives in Wakefield, will be taking viewers on a tour, full of personal memories around God’s Own Country. From small villages to bustling towns and cities and out onto the rolling moors and coastline, Jane will be revealing which places are special to her and why.

When will 'Jane McDonald: My Yorkshire' air on TV?

The series will start on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 9pm on Channel 5.

How many episodes are there of 'Jane McDonald: My Yorkshire'?

The series is six episodes and each will be an hour long.

What can we expect to see in 'Jane McDonald: My Yorkshire'?

Each episode will see Jane show viewers locations that have personal importance to her and special memories. Jane, who first shot to fame in 1998 on the BBC documentary The Cruise, will also be learning about the local history and exploring the wealth of Yorkshire’s landscape and heritage.

Jane will be travelling all around her home county of Yorkshire for her new series. (Image credit: Channel 5 )

What are some of the locations featured in 'Jane McDonald: My Yorkshire'?

The series begins with Jane taking viewers around her hometown of Wakefield and the surrounding Yorkshire market towns. She’ll be visiting the village of Holmfirth, the setting for the sitcom, Last Of The Summer Wine, a family favourite of the McDonalds’ when she was growing up. She’ll also visit Wakefield Cathedral and Wakefield Theatre Club which holds particularly fond memories for her.

What does Jane McDonald say about her new series?

Jane says, "I'm so excited about this new series and can't wait for viewers to see it. We go to so many places, and there are some stunning locations including the East Coast from Bridlington to Scarborough and Whitby. I also visit Knaresborough and go up in The Moors and the Yorkshire Dales."

Is there a trailer for 'Jane McDonald: My Yorkshire'?

Not yet but we’ll update this page as soon as one is released.

Which other Channel 5 series feature Yorkshire?

The channel has had many ratings hits from its shows featuring Yorkshire including the remake of popular drama, All Creatures Great and Small, Our Yorkshire Farm, and The Yorkshire Vet.