'All Creatures Great and Small' Season 2 — everything you need to know

All Creatures Great and Small Season 2 promises to be one of the TV highlights of 2021.

The first series of All Creatures Great and Small proved to be an enormous hit. And so was the heartwarming All Creatures Great and Small 2020 Christmas special. Now, filming has started in Yorkshire on the second series and a string of new casting announcements have been made.

Here's everything we know about Season 2 so far...

Channel 5 is still to announce when the second series of All Creatures Great and Small will air. But we’re hopeful of an autumn 2021 release date. Meanwhile, they've also revealed there will be a Christmas special. It's exepcted to air shortly afterwards in the US.

A first look at the new season has recently been revealed, so hopefully we won't have long to wait for a confirmed release date!

Patricia Hodge in All Creatures Great and Small. (Image credit: Channel 5)

What’s the plot?

Well the story will pick up from the Christmas special which opened on Christmas Eve. Poor James was in bits as Helen prepared to get married to Hugh. However as Rachel Shenton, who plays Helen, revealed, the farmer was having doubts about her marriage.

“It’s emotional because it’s Christmas Eve and the night before her wedding and she’s uncertain. I don’t think she thought a proposal was around the corner and it blindsided her. Now, with everyone at the party asking about her plans, she’s overwhelmed.”

Helen and James ended up being trapped together on a remote farm as a thick fog rested over the Dales. James wrestled with telling Helen his true feelings but decided against it.

On Christmas Day James decided to head home, but upon reaching a crossroads he suddenly decided to head back. When James arrived, he found out that Helen didn’t go through with the wedding.

We now know that Hugh will arrive back in Darrowby in All Creatures Great and Small Season 2 after having some time away to reflect on what happened. But how will he react when he sees James and Helen again?

It’s also been revealed that Siegried will have a new potential love interest when he goes to the local Church Hall Dance and meets Diana Brompton (played by Call the Midwife’s Dorothy Arkinson).

All Creatures Great and Small sees us return to Darrowby. (Image credit: Channel 5)

All Creatures Great and Small Season 2 cast

All the main cast returning, it's now been officially confirmed. Expect more arguments between Tristan Faron (Callum Woodhouse) and his older brother Siegried Farnon (Samuel West), while Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) tries to keep the peace. Meanwhile, James (Nicholas Ralph) will be seeing how Helen (Rachel Shenton) feels after the huge events of the Christmas special.

Miranda star Patricia Hodge has joined the cast as eccentric dog owner Mrs Pumphrey - the role played in the first series by the late Diana Rigg.

Plus The Vicar of Dibley’s James Fleet joins the show as Colonel Merrick, an impressive military man and local farmer. Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis is also back as Hugh.

Is there a trailer?

Sadly not yet, watch this space!

All Creatures Great and Small is expected to return in 2021 (see our TV guide for full listings).