How to watch All Creatures Great and Small online anywhere in the world

The fourth season of All Creatures Great and Small is now on our screens, after debuting on Thursday, October 5, and this reimagined version of the 1970s vet drama is worth a watch.

All Creatures Great and Small, based on the Alf Wight books about his adventures as a vet in the Yorkshire Dales during World War II, is a hit with viewers and this fourth season is proving the same. The story follows newly qualified vet James as he leaves his home in Glasgow to start working for head vet Siegfried in the fictional Yorkshire village of Darrowby.

This is the second adaptation of the books, after the popular 1970s version led by Christopher Timothy, with Nicholas Ralph, Rachel Shenton and Samuel West rounding out the cast of this newer version.

You can watch All Creatures Great and Small on Thursdays, beginning October 5, on Channel 5 where it airs at 9 pm each week.

Want to watch online? Channel 5's streaming service My5 will let you watch episodes once they're aired, so you can catch up on what you missed. My5 is available of a huge array of devices including mobile phones, Amazon Fire Sticks, PS4, NowTV and Roku, and of course, online at www.my5.tv. It's free to license fee payers.

There are six episodes of the series, meaning the series finale should air on Thursday, November 9, and you can watch the whole box set from then. However a Christmas special is expected too, with an air date at some point in December.

How to watch All Creatures Great and Small online in the US

Fans of All Creatures Great and Small will be able to watch the new series in America on PBS, the British television channel from America's Public Broadcasting Service.

There's a catch, though, and it's that the series won't be airing until 2024. So, you're going to be twiddling your thumbs while.

How to watch All Creatures Great and Small online from abroad

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch All Creature Great and Small season 4, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows or other content even if you're not there.