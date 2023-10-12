How to watch All Creatures Great and Small online anywhere in the world
Catch season 4 of the WWII show
The fourth season of All Creatures Great and Small is now on our screens, after debuting on Thursday, October 5, and this reimagined version of the 1970s vet drama is worth a watch.
UK: Channel 5 | My5 (free)
US: Masterpiece on PBS (from 2024)
Watch abroad: ExpressVPN
All Creatures Great and Small, based on the Alf Wight books about his adventures as a vet in the Yorkshire Dales during World War II, is a hit with viewers and this fourth season is proving the same. The story follows newly qualified vet James as he leaves his home in Glasgow to start working for head vet Siegfried in the fictional Yorkshire village of Darrowby.
This is the second adaptation of the books, after the popular 1970s version led by Christopher Timothy, with Nicholas Ralph, Rachel Shenton and Samuel West rounding out the cast of this newer version.
Don't miss out on the drama - here's how to watch All Creatures Great and Small online even if you're not in the UK.
How to watch All Creatures Great and Small online in the UK for free
You can watch All Creatures Great and Small on Thursdays, beginning October 5, on Channel 5 where it airs at 9 pm each week.
Want to watch online? Channel 5's streaming service My5 will let you watch episodes once they're aired, so you can catch up on what you missed. My5 is available of a huge array of devices including mobile phones, Amazon Fire Sticks, PS4, NowTV and Roku, and of course, online at www.my5.tv. It's free to license fee payers.
There are six episodes of the series, meaning the series finale should air on Thursday, November 9, and you can watch the whole box set from then. However a Christmas special is expected too, with an air date at some point in December.
How to watch All Creatures Great and Small online in the US
Fans of All Creatures Great and Small will be able to watch the new series in America on PBS, the British television channel from America's Public Broadcasting Service.
There's a catch, though, and it's that the series won't be airing until 2024. So, you're going to be twiddling your thumbs while.
How to watch All Creatures Great and Small online from abroad
If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch All Creature Great and Small season 4, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.
ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
Most Popular
By Andy Murray
By Andy Murray
By Andy Murray
By Andy Murray
By Andy Murray
By Andy Murray