Who plays Lily Slater in EastEnders and how old is she in real life?

Lily Slater, the 12-year-old daughter of iconic matriarch Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), has been at the forefront of a huge EastEnders storyline this year which saw her fall pregnant with classmate Ricky Jr's (Frankie Day) baby.

On top of dealing with her unexpected pregnancy, Lily is often struggling with teenage troubles and trying to cope with her chaotic home life at the Slaters, who are currently experiencing money troubles.

And with the actress now scooping up the award for Best Young Performer at The British Soap Awards 2023, you may be wondering who plays Lily Slater in EastEnders and how old is she in real life?

Friends Lily and Ricky Jr are currently expecting a baby together. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Who plays Lily Slater in EastEnders?

Lily Slater is played by young actress Lillia Turner, who has portrayed the character since 2020 after she took over the role from Aine Garvey.

Lillia had a guest role in EastEnders prior to being cast as Lily Slater, where she played a character called Alyssa in two episodes in 2019. Alyssa was part of a football team coached by Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) and Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths).

Lillia Turner won the award for Best Young Performer at The British Soap Awards 2023. (Image credit: Lifted Entertainment/ITV)

How old is Lily Slater in EastEnders?

Lily is 12 years old in EastEnders.

How old is Lillia Turner in real life?

Lillia is 13 years old in real life, making her slightly older than her soap alter ego.

Is Lillia Turner related to Lacey Turner?

It's been a common question amongst soap fans on whether the on-screen mother and daughter are related in real life.

Not only do they share the same surname, but they also look similar in appearance. However, despite the pair having the same last name, they are not actually related. And regarding their lookalike appearance, you can thank the casting agent for that!

Lillia Turner with her on-screen mum Lacey Turner. (Image credit: BBC)

