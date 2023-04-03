EastEnders spoilers: Stacey Slater takes DESPERATE measures!

Stacey Slater talks to Freddie Slater about how he's been making his cash.

Stacey Slater considers an unconventional way to pay off her debts in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Stacey Slater feels that things are really spiralling out of control as she becomes under unbearable financial pressure.

With kids to look after and endless bills to pay, she knows that it's getting more than desperate.

When market inspecitor Honey Mitchell tells Stacey that she needs to pay her pitch fees at the market for the bap van, Stacey quietly despairs.

After spilling her worries to Freddie Slater, he reveals that selling pictures of his feet on the SecretCam website have saved him in terms of cashflow.

Freddie's words give Stacey food for thought and she asks Linda Carter about what it was like when she was a Page 3 glamour model back in the day.

What is Stacey planning to do?

Amy Mitchell gets herself in trouble again. (Image credit: BBC)

Amy Mitchell seems to be going off the rails again and her dad Jack Branning and step-mum Denise Fox despair!

When Zack Hudson marches Amy back home after finding her trying to steal booze from Peggy's, they are horrified.

Jack and Denise make it quite clear that they won't tolerate that kind of behaviour and they insist that there can be no more lies.

Will Amy listen to them?

Has Nish Panesar uncovered Suki Panesar's secret affair? (Image credit: BBC)

Suki Panesar is put on the spot when her husband Nish Panesar questions her about why she only booked one room for her business trip to Leeds with Eve Unwin.

Will Suki be able to cover and put Nish off her trail?

Meanwhile, Eve Unwin is still determined to forge ahead with her plan to get Nish banged up again by stealing information on his dodgy dealings to feed to the police.

Eve tells Suki what she's about to do to get rid of her controlling husband, but will Suki go along with it?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.