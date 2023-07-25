Waterloo Road season 13: cast, trailer and everything we know

Waterloo Road season 13 will see the rebooted BBC school drama returning for another term's worth of antics.

The revived series has been a big hit for the BBC, so it is no surprise that we'll be heading back through the doors in the near future.

Waterloo Road series 12 was packed full of surprises, including an initially less-than-welcome reunion for Kim Campbell and her ex-colleague (and former flame!), Andrew Treneman, a rock-bottom moment for Nicky Walters and the tragic loss of one of the school's pupils.

The trailer for the upcoming season has proved that things are going to be just as dramatic. Plus, with five new students set to make their debut when Waterloo Road returns, there's bound to be more problems in store! Read on to find out what we know about Waterloo Road series 13.

As of our most recent update, we don't have a confirmed release date for Waterloo Road series 13.

Going by the short gap between the first two seasons of the revived school drama, we're hopeful that we could be heading back to school again at some point in the latter half of 2023, perhaps during the Autumn.

As soon as we get something more concrete, we'll be sure to include it here.

Waterloo Road season 13 cast

It's safe to assume that the bulk of our current Waterloo Road cohort will be returning for the show's next season, as the bulk of them can be seen in the teaser for the next series. The returning stars we expect to see are:

Angela Griffin as Kim Campbell

James Baxter as Joe Casey

Vincent Jerome as Lindon King

Shauna Shim as Valerie Chambers

Neil Fitzmaurice

Rachel Leskovac as Coral Walker

Katherine Pearce as Amy Spratt

Jo Coffey as Wendy Whitwell

Kym Marsh as Nicky Walters

Sonia Ibrahim as Jamilah Omar

Adam Thomas as Donte Charles

Ryan Clayton as Mike Rutherford

Jamie Glover as Andrew Treneman

We'd also expect many of the pupils to make a return, including Preston Walters (played by Noah Valentine), Samia Choudry (Priyasasha Kumari), Kai Sharif (Adam Ali), Izzy Charles (Scarlett Thomas), Tonya Walters (Summer Violet Bird), Shola Aku (Chiamaka Ulebor), Caz Williams (Lucy Eleanor Begg), Dean Weaver (Francesco Piacentini-Smith), Kelly-Jo Rafferty (Alicia Forde), Noel McManus (Liam Scholes), Dwayne Jackson (Thapelo Ray) and Zayne Jackson (Inathi Rozani).

The two major exceptions here are Adam Abbou and Osian Morgan. Adam Abbou plays Danny Lewis, who tragically lost his life at the end of season 12 after problem pupil Myles Massey (Morgan) flew into a rage and started a fire in the school. Whether we'll see Myles again is unclear; theoretically, we could see him brought to justice for his crime.

The BBC has also revealed five new pupils who will be joining the show next time around.

The first of our new arrivals is Libby Guthrie, played by Hattie Dynevor. Hattie is the daughter of Coronation Street's Sally Dynevor, and her role in the revived series sees her following in her older sister's footsteps, as Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor played Siobhan Mailey in Waterloo Road's fifth season.

Series 13 will also introduce us to Mollie "Mog" Richardson (Aabay Ali), Portia Weever (Maisey Robinson), Schumacher Weaver (Zak Sutcliffe), and Stacey "Stace" Neville (Tillie Amartey).

Little is known about the new arrivals right now, but when their identities were revealed on social media, the Waterloo Road team explained that the school 'ain't ready for this lot.' Could there be a few new troublemakers in our midst?

Image 1 of 5 Libby Guthrie (Hattie Dynevor). (Image credit: BBC/Wall to Wall/Rope Ladder Fiction/Helen Williams) Mollie "Mog" Richardson (Aabay Ali). (Image credit: BBC/Wall to Wall/Rope Ladder Fiction/Helen Williams) Portia Weever (Maisey Robinson). (Image credit: BBC/Wall to Wall/Rope Ladder Fiction/Helen Williams) Schumacher Weaver (Zak Sutcliffe). (Image credit: BBC/Wall to Wall/Rope Ladder Fiction/Helen Williams) Stacey "Stace" Neville (Tillie Amartey). (Image credit: BBC/Wall to Wall/Rope Ladder Fiction/Helen Williams)

Waterloo Road series 13 plot

We don't have an official synopsis for what to expect from the latest season of Waterloo Road series 13.

The teaser that was shown at the end of series 12 has given us an idea of some of the things that we'll see unfold in the new batch of episodes, including more trouble for Preston and the possibility of a renewed romance between Kim and Andrew Treneman!

Is there a Waterloo Road series 13 trailer?

Yes, and its given us a solid idea of what to expect from our next term at the school. In the Waterloo Road series 13 trailer, we see that they've erected something in memory of Danny Lewis and Kim can be heard telling the other staff members that his death 'will not be in vain.'

Preston also looks to be struggling to adjust to life following his stay in hospital; Lindon's not allowing him to play for the Waterloo Wasps, and it seems like he's going to retreat from school altogether.

It also looks like Andrew Treneman hopes to sign the school up as part of his trust...which might prove complicated given he and Kim can be seen sharing a kiss in her office!