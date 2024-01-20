Hattie Dynevor on her Waterloo Road debut: 'Mum and Phoebe have given me tips!'

If the name Hattie Dynevor sounds familiar, it’s because Waterloo Road season 13's newest star pupil comes from a very famous family. Mum Sally Dynevor has been a household name as Coronation Street’s Sally Metcalfe since 1986 and sister Phoebe Dynevor rose to fame as eldest Bridgerton daughter Daphne in Netflix’s hit period saga Bridgerton season 1 - having started her career in Waterloo Road!

Hattie, 19, made quite the entrance at Waterloo Road recently as her character, Libby Guthrie, turned up at the school gates, much to the surprise of her history teacher father Neil, played by Neil Fitzmaurice.

In the third episode, it’s revealed that Libby has fled New Zealand, where she now lives with her mother, and wants to stay in Manchester with her dad. And it seems that Libby - and Hattie - intend to make their mark on Waterloo Road…

What do we learn about your character Libby in this week’s Waterloo Road?

"Libby has been living in New Zealand with her mum while her dad, Neil, has remained in Manchester. Libby hasn’t seen her dad in a while and has really missed him; she doesn’t want to live in New Zealand with her mum anymore, she wants to ‘come home’ and be with her dad. So she turns up at Waterloo Road in the hope she can get on his good side and that he’ll let her stay."

Libby wants to stay in Manchester with her dad - but will he agree? (Image credit: BBC1)

How would you describe Libby?

"Libby is like Marmite - she could be your best friend or your worst enemy, there's no in between. She's a very 'act first, think later' type of person. When she knows what she wants, she’ll go to any lengths to get it, and she attracts a lot of attention because of her style and confidence. So she comes on the scene and threatens a lot of cosy relationships."

Do you think you could be friends with someone like Libby?

"I reckon I could be friends with Libby but I'd be really cautious of her and a bit scared of her, as well. She's got many personalities so, on the outside, she looks like this sweet, innocent, lovely girl but then, as the series goes on, you discover there are more layers to her."

Libby gets to know Dean Weever (Francesco Piacentini-Smith). What will Kelly-Jo say? (Image credit: BBC1)

What did your mum and sister think of you joining Waterloo Road?

"My sister’s first acting job was on Waterloo Road [Phoebe played pupil Siobhan Mailey in Series 5], so it’s nice we both have that in common and have been in a show that explores loads of difficult, real-life issues. Both Mum and Phoebe have given me loads of advice and tips. Generally, everyone has been telling me to have fun, be myself and go for it!"

Hattie's mother Sally Dynevor has played Coronation Street's Sally Metcalfe for 38 years. (Image credit: ITV)

Are you a fan of Waterloo Road? And what’s it been like joining an established cast?

"I watched some of the original Waterloo Road episodes during lockdown, then I watched the new series and became a massive fan. I definitely feel I was pushed in at the deep end but, in a really good way, because I've learned so much. Waterloo Road is the best first job in that respect because you're working with people your own age, working with younger kids and working with adults, who are a lot more experienced, so you can soak everything up."

Who among the existing cast has been really supportive?

"I've become really close with Alicia Forde who plays student Kelly-Jo. She's 25, so a little older than me, and she's been really helpful. She took me under her wing, gave me so much advice and was always asking if I was okay or if I needed help with my scenes. She's made me feel really welcome."

Phoebe Dynevor has become a household name as Daphne in Netflix period saga Bridgerton. (Image credit: Netflix)

Let’s talk about your own school days - did you like school?

"I really enjoyed school and my favourite subject was drama. Going from studying drama at a real school to doing drama at a TV school has been fun. I literally went from finishing sixth form to going straight into Waterloo Road. So it’s like I never left!"

Waterloo Road continues on Tuesday, January 23 at 8 pm on BBC1