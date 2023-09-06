Sort Your Life Out season 3: release date, makeovers and everything we know

Stacey Solomon is helping more families in chaos in the third series of Sort Your Life Out.

Stacey Solomon and her crack team of expert organizers are back to attend the SOS calls of desperate families who literally need to get their house in order in NTA-nominated Sort Your Life Out season 3.

"I genuinely love it," enthuses Stacey. "I know that, if I wasn't filming this show, I'd still be doing this sort of stuff at home myself because I get such enjoyment out of organising and fixing things.

"It’s so satisfying seeing these transformations from start to finish — all done on a really tight budget and within just seven days — and knowing that people watching can take the same approach in their own homes. I love that we’re helping families who need someone to step in and get them back on track."

Here's everything we know about Sort Your Life Out season 3...

Sort Your Life Out returns with the first of six brand-new episodes on Thursday, September 7 at 8pm on BBC One. The show will then air weekly in the same slot.

Sort Your Life Out season 3: How does it work?

Cameras follow Stacey and her team — professional organiser Dilly Carter, expert cleaner Iwan Carrington and skilled upcycler Robert Bent — as she visits the homes of families across the UK in urgent need of a monster makeover.

In each episode, the family's journey begins with all of their worldly possessions laid out in a giant warehouse, where they must decide what’s treasure… and what’s trash!

Stacey alongside her crack team of experts: Iwan, Dilly and Rob. (Image credit: BBC1)

"Dilly, Rob and Iwan are so enthusiastic about what they do and how it makes a difference to people's lives," says Stacey.

"On day one in the warehouse, I'm the one who eases the family into decluttering… but day two is brutal and that’s down to Dilly, who’s more ‘militant’. Deep down, though, she's very sentimental.

"When I'm doing the big reveal of the family’s ‘new’ tidy home, I have to stop myself from becoming a blubbering mess — then I see Dilly's in tears, too!"

Stacey comes to the rescue of the Watling family who are drowning in clutter. (Image credit: BBC1)

Sort Your Life Out season 3: What do we know about the family in Episode 1?

The third series begins with the Watling family from Surrey; mum Chloe, dad Tom and their daughters, Aria, five, and Nerea, three...

"Mum Chloe set up a baking business with a friend but it fizzled out because she didn't believe in herself," says Stacey. "You know what it’s like; you're stuck in a rut thinking I'm not good enough, anything I try is going to fail and you talk yourself out of everything. Chloe was very much in that headspace and we wanted to get her back to baking."

Sort Your Life Out season 3: Does the family struggle to let things go?

In Episode 1, Chloe struggles to part with items of sentimental value...

"Now the couple's girls are growing up, Chloe's holding onto their babygros because she doesn't want to let go of that time," reveals Stacey.

"When I had my eldest son Zachary, now 15, that first part of parenthood wasn't this big, fuzzy, rosy haze for me, so I hung onto things out of guilt that I didn't make the most of it.

"We'll always encourage these families to let go of sentimental items in a positive way. So, for Chloe, we turned some of the babygros into something a little more practical that she could still get comfort from."

Sort Your Life Out season 3: Can Stacey really 'sort your life out' in seven days?

Yes! But it's no mean feat, as Stacey reveals...

"We call the last day of filming ‘Doomsday Tuesday’; everything goes wrong on this day because you've got just eight hours left, you’re knackered and there’s still lots to do," she admits.

"I’m ALWAYS doing things wrong. In this series, I put a strip of wallpaper on upside down, so had to take it off and start again!"

Stacey loves rolling up her sleeves and getting involved in the makeovers. (Image credit: BBC1)

Sort Your Life Out season 3: Does Stacey's husband Joe get involved again this series?

Yup. We always love seeing the ex-EastEnders and I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here star and he pops up again this series.

"I love having Joe on the show mainly because, when I’m away for the whole week filming, this will often be our only chance to see each other," says Stacey.

"Practically, his brain works differently to mine. I always believe I’ve thought of the most efficient way to do something but then Joe comes along and says: 'Why wouldn’t you just do this?' I love it when our brains come together and we get a different perspective on things."

Stacey's husband Joe comes to lend a helping hand this series. (Image credit: BBC1)

How organised are Stacey and Joe at home?

Stacey loves to be organized. Joe... not so much!

"Joe’s not a total pig, who throws stuff everywhere, but he’s not as meticulous as me," admits Stacey.

"He has this bag of toiletries that he'll rummage through every morning. I need mine all lined up nicely. Sometimes I look at that ugly bag and get an urge to clean it. But I have to get over it; it's not my bag, it's not my life, I need to let him have his thing.

"That said, I do still hold onto things sometimes but every so often I’ll have a word with myself about what I’m keeping. I've still got all my kids’ umbilical cords somewhere!"

Sort Your Life Out returns on Thursday, September 7 at 8 pm.