Clean Sweep: release date, cast, plot, trailer, episode guide and all you need to know

Clean Sweep is based on real events as it stars Charlene McKenna as a mother with a dark past. She plays Irish suburban housewife and mother-of-three Shelly Mohan, who seems to have it all. But when her past catches up with her and threatens the life she has built up, she turns to murder. In an intriguing twist, Shelly's husband Jason (Barry Ward) is the Irish Garda detective who, oblivious to his wife’s part in the crime, is assigned to the case.

"This was one of those parts that I got to explore all kinds of emotions - there’s Shelly’s past life, her current construction of a life and then there’s the balance or hiding in plain sight and being a killer,” says Charlene. “It was just a gift to play."

Here’s everything you need to know about Clean Sweep…

Clean Sweep is a six-part that launches in the UK on BBC4 and BBC iPlayer later in 2023 having previously been shown on RTE and RTEplayer in Ireland from May 14 2023. It's also available in the US on Sundance Now and AMC+ from June 22 2023. As soon as a UK release date is confirmed we’ll update you here.

Is there a trailer for Clean Sweep?

Yes, as Clean Sweep has already been shown in Ireland there's a trailer to view. shows a figure from Shelly’s past re-emerge and we witness her taking drastic action to protect her new life. We also see the net start to close in around her as her husband Jason investigates the case. Take a look below...

Clean Sweep – the plot

Clean Sweep is inspired by true events and follows suburban housewife Shelly, who has a happy marriage, three children and a beautiful home. But then her old partner-in-crime resurfaces and threatens to expose the truth about her past. Shelly decides to kill him to silence him but then her Garda detective Jason is assigned the job of finding the murderer. As the noose tightens, can Shelly cope with the pressure?

Clean Sweep cast — Charlene McKenna as Shelly Mohan

Charlene McKenna stars as killer housewife Shelly. Previously, Charlene played Leah Liebermann in Vienna Blood and Niamh McGovern in Bloodlands. Charlene has also starred in Peaky Blinders, Ripper Street, Holding, Raw and Death and Nightingales.

Barry Ward as Jason Mohan

Barry Ward plays Shelly’s husband, detective Jason. Barry has previously starred in The End of the F***ing World, Save Me, Des and Bad Sisters. He’s also appeared in White Lines, The Capture and Britannia.

Who else is starring in Clean Sweep?

Other Clean Sweep cast includes Cathy Belton (The Catch) who plays Scotland Yard investigator DCI Gwen Crichett. Rhys Mannion, Katelyn Rose Downey and Aidan McCann play the Mohan children while Adam Fergus, Aoibheann McCann and Robert Mitchell also star.

Clean Sweep episode guide

Here's a brief episode guide for Clean Sweep with a few spoilers, so do move on if you don't wish to read them.

Episode 1: Done is Done

Shelly Mohan, a housewife and mother of three, makes an irreversible decision, and commits an unspeakable act, when a man from her distant past surfaces – she commits murder.

Episode 2: Post Mortem

Shelly’s husband Jason, a Garda Detective, is delighted to be assigned to case, with no sense where the trail may lead. While he and his co-worker, Fiona, focus on a sex worker, Shelly realizes she may have left evidence in the dead man’s hotel room.

Episode 3: Find Her

We learn of Shelly’s dark history, as a teenager who was part of a drug ring in London 20 years earlier with Charlie Lynch, the man she shot. When Lynch’s true identity is uncovered, a UK officer, DSI Crichett, reopens an old murder case Shelly and Charlie were linked to.

Episode 4: Deirdre

The investigation continues to build steam in both countries, while Shelly continues to juggle her parenting and family responsibilities – problems with her husband and children that would stress anyone. As Jason’s partner Fiona grows suspicious of Shelly, we learn of the measures Shelly took to change her identity.

Episode 5: Let it Go

Shelly tries to change her fingerprints, while the investigation in London is developing new leads despite political pressure to close the case. New witnesses give descriptions of the suspect that may point to Shelly.

Episode 6: Silent Mouth

The pressure builds on all fronts as Jason tries to close the case. Will Shelly be able survive as the pressure builds? The one option closed to her is to flee—she would never leave her children.

Behind the scenes and more on Clean Sweep

Clean Sweep was acquired for the BBC from ZDF Studios. It was produced by ShinAwil and Incendo.

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, says: “Clean Sweep is a gripping psychological thriller – BBC viewers will be hooked by Shelly, and how she copes with all of the repercussions of her secret life.”