Vienna Blood season 3: cast, plot and everything we know

Vienna Blood season 3 is happening, which is great news for fans of the quirky police drama.

Vienna Blood is something of a hidden gem and hasn’t perhaps had all the praise it deserves. Indeed we'd strongly argue it's one of the best BBC dramas available.

Based on the hit books by Frank Tallis, the series is set in 1900s Vienna. It follows the adventures of Max Liebermann, a young doctor of psychology, and a world-weary cop, Oskar Rheinhardt.

Both are brilliant characters and they team up wonderfully to solve gruesome and often very strange crimes in Vienna. Vienna is a character in itself, providing a perfect backdrop to the series.

Excitingly, production is already underway on the new series. Here’s everything you need to know… the plot section includes spoilers if you’ve not watched Vienna Blood season 2 yet.

Vienna Blood season 3 is likely to be released in the UK early in 2023 on the BBC. Although a start date is yet to be confirmed, we do know the BBC has the rights to show the series. While US audiences are likely to be able to watch the series through Prime Video.

Who’s in the cast?

Acclaimed Austrian actor Juergen Maurer will return as Oskar Rheinhardt, while Matthew Beard will be back as Max Liebermann. It's also likely Lucy Griffiths will return as Max’s love interest, Amelia, with Luise von Finckh as his former fiancé Clara.

What’s the plot of the new series?

Well, we’re yet to learn much about the plots for the new series. However, the final moments of the second series do give us some useful pointers. Spoilers ahead if you’ve not seen the end of the second series…

So, Max and Clara shared a moment in the final scenes and Amelia saw them! Just as it seemed Max was finally getting his complicated love life in order, he blows it all by kissing Clara. Amelia will no doubt be furious and we wonder if that’s the end for her and Max? And did Max truly love Clara after all? Meanwhile, might Oskar finally get his own love interest?

Meanwhile, will Oskar keep his job with the police force? He looks increasingly like an outsider. Oskar keeps disobeying orders from above and surely he will pay a price at some point.

While you're waiting for the new series it might also be worth reading the books. There are seven in total, opening with Mortal Mischief [called A Death in Vienna in the US].

Is there a trailer?

Sadly not yet.