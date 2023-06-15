The Change: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know
The Change follows a menopausal mum who sets out on a thrilling mission to reclaim her identity.
The Change is a star-studded comedy written by and starring comedian Bridget Christie.
Bridget plays Linda, a 50-year-old menopausal mum-of-two who embarks on an exciting adventure of self-discovery.
The six-part series sees Linda become concerned that she has early-onset dementia but she soon discovers that her symptoms are in fact connected to the menopause.
Not only is she battling menopause symptoms, but she's fed up with her egotistical husband Steve not pulling his weight around the house and taking her for granted.
Talking to What To Watch, Bridget revealed: "Linda is stunned, but it spurs her into action and she decides that she's going to take back control of her life!"
So, she dusts off her beloved Triumph motorbike and heads to the Forest of Dean to find a childhood time capsule as she meets a number of outlandish residents.
Here's everything you need to know about The Change...
The Change release date
The Change airs on Wednesday, June 21 on Channel 4 at 10pm and 10:35pm with the first two episodes airing back-to-back.
All episodes will then be available to watch as a boxset on All4.
The Change cast
The Change is brimming with an array of familiar faces alongside Bridget Christie, including:
- Omid Djalili as Linda's husband Steve
- Susan Lynch as Agnes Eel
- Monica Dolan as Carmel Eel
- Jim Howick as angry DJ The Verderer
- Paul Whitehouse as life model Tony
- Jerome Flynn as Pig Man
- Tanya Moodie as local radio DJ Joy
- Liza Tarbuck as Siobhan
The Change plot
The official plot synopsis of The Change reads: "Who is she? What is she? Is this it? Convinced she’s got early onset dementia after forgetting what a shoe is called, Linda's GP informs her it is, in fact, the menopause.
"Feeling invigorated and empowered by this information, Linda decides to claw back some of the time she's spent doing 'invisible work' over the years (not all 3.5 million minutes, just 131,500 of them) and do something for herself... for a change.
"Dusting off her old Triumph motorbike that she hasn’t ridden in 30 years, Linda sets off alone to the spectacular wilderness of The Forest of Dean – in search of an identity, a purpose and a tree she climbed as a child.
"Along the way, she meets an array of eccentric locals, including the infamous Eel Sisters, an angry local radio presenter and a mysterious man who lives in the woods with the wild boar. What could possibly go wrong?"
The Change trailer
You can watch the trailer below where Linda sets off to the Forest of Dean and encounters a number of eccentric locals...
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
Most Popular
By Caren Clark