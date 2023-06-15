The Change: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

The Change is written by and stars comedian Bridget Christie.

The Change is a star-studded comedy written by and starring comedian Bridget Christie.

Bridget plays Linda, a 50-year-old menopausal mum-of-two who embarks on an exciting adventure of self-discovery.

The six-part series sees Linda become concerned that she has early-onset dementia but she soon discovers that her symptoms are in fact connected to the menopause.

Not only is she battling menopause symptoms, but she's fed up with her egotistical husband Steve not pulling his weight around the house and taking her for granted.

Talking to What To Watch, Bridget revealed: "Linda is stunned, but it spurs her into action and she decides that she's going to take back control of her life!"

So, she dusts off her beloved Triumph motorbike and heads to the Forest of Dean to find a childhood time capsule as she meets a number of outlandish residents.

Here's everything you need to know about The Change...

Linda has had enough of her self-centred husband Steve. (Image credit: Channel 4)

The Change airs on Wednesday, June 21 on Channel 4 at 10pm and 10:35pm with the first two episodes airing back-to-back.

All episodes will then be available to watch as a boxset on All4.

The Change cast

The Change is brimming with an array of familiar faces alongside Bridget Christie, including:

Omid Djalili as Linda's husband Steve

Susan Lynch as Agnes Eel

Monica Dolan as Carmel Eel

Jim Howick as angry DJ The Verderer

Paul Whitehouse as life model Tony

Jerome Flynn as Pig Man

Tanya Moodie as local radio DJ Joy

Liza Tarbuck as Siobhan

The Change features a star-studded cast. (Image credit: Channel 4)

The Change plot

The official plot synopsis of The Change reads: "Who is she? What is she? Is this it? Convinced she’s got early onset dementia after forgetting what a shoe is called, Linda's GP informs her it is, in fact, the menopause.

"Feeling invigorated and empowered by this information, Linda decides to claw back some of the time she's spent doing 'invisible work' over the years (not all 3.5 million minutes, just 131,500 of them) and do something for herself... for a change.

"Dusting off her old Triumph motorbike that she hasn’t ridden in 30 years, Linda sets off alone to the spectacular wilderness of The Forest of Dean – in search of an identity, a purpose and a tree she climbed as a child.

"Along the way, she meets an array of eccentric locals, including the infamous Eel Sisters, an angry local radio presenter and a mysterious man who lives in the woods with the wild boar. What could possibly go wrong?"

The Change trailer

You can watch the trailer below where Linda sets off to the Forest of Dean and encounters a number of eccentric locals...