Tommy Jessop Goes to Hollywood — release date, interview and all we know

Tommy Jessop made a big impression as troubled Terry Boyle in Line of Duty and now he has a new goal in mind — to become the first actor with Down’s syndrome to play a superhero in a blockbuster movie.

BBC One documentary Tommy Jessop Goes to Hollywood follows Tommy and his filmmaker brother Will as they try to get the movie off the ground with help from a host of A-list stars.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tommy Jessop Goes to Hollywood…

Tommy Jessop Goes to Hollywood airs on Monday, August 21 on BBC One at 9 pm and will also be available on BBC iPlayer. We will let you know if we hear about a US release.

Brothers Will and Tommy Jessop head to LA in Tommy Jessop Goes to Hollywood. (Image credit: BBC)

Tommy Jessop Goes to Hollywood — what is it about?

The documentary, filmed by Tommy and Will themselves, sees the siblings realise that if the right roles are not available for Tommy, they need to create them and change attitudes in the film industry along the way.

It then follows them as they try to put together a movie, Roger the Superhero, starring Tommy and named in honor of his teddy bear, Roger.

As they brainstorm ideas, they seek advice from agents, writers and a range of top actors.

They also make a trailer with a stunt team before heading to LA to pitch the movie to Hollywood producer Joel Zadak (Key and Peele). But will Joel give them the green light?

Kit Harington runs through a scene with Tommy in Tommy Jessop Goes to Hollywod. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tommy Jessop Goes to Hollywood — who is in it?

It centres on Tommy, who has also appeared in Casualty and Doctors as well as BBC One’s 2007 drama Coming Down the Mountain. Meanwhile, Will’s previous credits include 25 Siblings and Me and Investigating Diana: Death in Paris. The pair have previously worked together on Tommy’s Story (2007) and the Emmy-nominated Growing Up Down’s (2014).

The documentary also sees Game of Thrones' Kit Harington play the baddie in Roger the Superhero as he runs through a scene with Tommy. Actor, writer and director Will Sharpe (The White Lotus, Giri/Haji), also shares some insight with Tommy and Will about making their film.

Meanwhile, once they are in LA, the brothers meet up with Neve Campbell (Scream) and JJ Feild (The Peripheral) to get some tips about how to pitch their project. They also speak to the team behind 2019 film The Peanut Butter Falcon, including actor Zack Gottsagen, who has Down’s syndrome.

Tommy Jessop Goes to Hollywood — interview with Tommy Jessop and Will Jessop

Tommy and Will Jessop are determined to make their superhero film in Tinseltown in Tommy Jessop Goes to Hollywood. (Image credit: BBC)

What was your thinking behind the documentary and your film Roger the Superhero?

Tommy Jessop: “I’ve watched countless superhero films and it’s time to make my own. Why not have a superhero who has Down’s Syndrome?, It’s about making change to the world. The movie’s main message is that lives with Down’s syndrome really are worth living.”

Will Jessop: "The documentary is funny and joyous but there are serious points we want to make. Everyone needs heroes that look like them."

What superpowers will your character Roger have?

Tommy Jessop: “One is the power to change people's minds about Down’s syndrome and find out what people are thinking and feeling. Also telekinesis – moving objects with your mind – and finally, the power to stop time, because the world’s moving too fast and we need to slow down. One of my mottos in life is, ‘Don’t rush!’”

What was it like working with Kit Harington?

Tommy Jessop: “Kit did a really good job. It was enjoyable and he feels typecast with his past roles as heroes. He thinks he should play a bad guy now."

Will Jessop: “He's so nice but convincing as a baddie! And he told us that he feels his cousin [who has Down’s syndrome] has abilities that the rest of us don't.”

Tommy and Will Jessop work with a stunt team to make a trailer in Tommy Jessop Goes to Hollywood. (Image credit: BBC)

How did you find working with the stunt team to make a trailer?

Tommy Jessop: “That was one of my highlights. It wasn’t scary, I felt powerful. It was wicked. Tom Cruise does his own stunts too!”

Will Jessop: “But we're not going to have you hanging out of any aeroplanes just yet! We had guys chasing you in balaclavas with guns though and it's exciting to watch.”

Were you nervous pitching the film to producer Joel Zadak?

Will Jessop: “Tommy was pretty calm, but we were in this skyscraper in Century City, the iconic place for movie-making. I was nervous because you can feel the power, the money and the influence. Having Tommy sitting at that table felt subversive, and exciting. You held your own though, Tommy. And Joel was excited by the idea.”

Did you enjoy spending time together in LA?

Tommy Jessop: “Yes, we saw the Hollywood Walk of Fame and an empty star that was unnamed — that could be mine! And it was great hanging out in LA. I’m proud of Will, he’s my inspiration.”

Will Jessop: “That’s very kind of you, Tom, I'm proud of you too. Having someone like Tommy in your family can't help but make you close. There's a magic about him, he forces us to see the world in a different way. It’s great that this has put us on a level playing field — each filming with our own cameras. And we had amazing adventures.”

What do you hope people will take away from the documentary?

Tommy Jessop: "I hope it will inspire people with Down’s to live their lives to the fullest and follow their dreams. I want people to see how extra special we really are."

Will Jessop: “For me, it’s about not limiting people, it’s about creating opportunities. We hope we open people's eyes and minds as to what’s possible. People with Down’s can be agents of their own stories.”