‘The Repair Shop' 2021— air date, premise, experts and everything you need to know

Dominic Chinea and Jay Blades star in the new series of The Repair Shop.

The Repair Shop 2021 is once again opening its workshop doors with its expertly skilled team of restorers to give some much needed TLC to the public’s precious belongings.

Fans will be happy to see the heart-warming show return with the moving stories people tell about their items, and the utter joy and happiness they feel when they are lovingly restored.

Presenter and upholsterer, Jay Blades, is joined by a team of experts in restoration who are determined to make a small but mighty difference to people’s lives.

The team includes Will Kirk, an expert in wood restoration, Steve Fletcher, who specialises in repairing clocks, Suzie Fletcher, who repairs leather and equestrian equipment, Kirsten Ramsay, a ceramic conservator, and Dominic Chinea, whose expertise lie within set design and restoration.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Repair Shop 2021...

When is The Repair Shop 2021 on?

The Repair Shop 2021 began on Wednesday 21 April and will continue every Wednesday until 21 July at 8pm on BBC1.

Due to its high popularity, The Repair Shop has been renewed for the next three years.

The Repair Shop premise

The Repair Shop sees members of the public bring in their sentimental items, often with a special and unique backstory behind them, to be restored to their former glory by experts.

There is a piece of history in every episode so far in this series.

In episode one, Tom from Ilkley brings in his grandmother Audrey's running shoes which she wore when she competed in 4x100m relay in front of Hitler at the 1936 Berlin Olympics and won a silver medal. Proud Tom wants to display the shoes, which are unfortunately looking a little flat, but hopes that cobbler Dean Westmoreland can restore them to their running glory.

Other emotion-packed items that are in need of rescuing are a donkey and teddy who served as comfort toys to two young boys, a broken engagement ring, and a picture of a South African hero.

Is there a trailer?

BBC1 has not released a trailer for the new series of The Repair Shop.