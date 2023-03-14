Casualty spoilers: Can a Holby City legend SAVE Robyn Miller from death?

Robyn Miller’s life hangs in the balance in Casualty episode The Straw (BBC One, 8.50pm, Saturday 18 March 2023 - See our TV Guide for listings). Can Holby City's Sacha Levy save her?

Elsewhere, Jacob Masters faces the potentially deadly consequences of his actions, Charlie Fairhead questions his loyalty, while David Hide and Marty Kikby make a tough call… Also, keep an eye out for three Coronation Street stars wandering the wards!

Full Casualty spoilers below…

Will Robyn Miller die?

Picking up directly from last Saturday’s shocking cliffhanger, nurse Robyn Miller is trapped in her car and there’s a major delay in getting her to the ED due to a shortage of available ambulances…

Paramedic Sah Brockner is aghast at the scene of this accident. (Image credit: BBC)

When Robyn is finally admitted to the emergency department, the courageous nurse’s life hangs in the balance, but hope appears in the form of a surprise familiar face — skilled surgeon Sacha Levy!

Sacha Levy arrives in Holby ED to save Robyn Miller. (Image credit: BBC)

Terrified Robyn (Amanda Henderson) is seriously injured and time is of the essence, but Sacha (Holby City favourite Bob Barrett) is determined to save his close friend no matter what and pulls out all the stops.

Can Sacha save Robyn?

Robyn Miller's band of brothers — Sacha Levy, Dylan Keogh and David Hide. (Image credit: BBC)

Jacob Masters in backlash nightmare?

As news of Robyn’s fate spreads throughout the ED, senior nurse Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) faces the anger of his friends and colleagues.

Blame game. Will Jacob Masters hold himself responsible? (Image credit: BBC)

It’s widely known that Robyn left the ED in a fury last week, due to Jacob pushing the nursing staff beyond their limits. Now Jacob must process the news about Robyn’s serious injuries. In light of his role in the events prior to the horror car crash, will Jacob be pushed to a personal point of no return?

As clinical lead will Max Cristie (Nigel Harman) have questions to answer? (Image credit: BBC)

Faith’s upsetting discovery

Faith Cadogan uncovers a horrifying truth this week…

Last week Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) was forced to abandon a date with paramedic Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) when she got a call revealing her pensioner pal, Elise Clegg, had gone missing from her care home.

Faith is frightened for Elsie... (Image credit: BBC)

While driving around Holby, Faith found Elsie (Coronation Street star Amanda Barrie) injured and drunk outside a pub. This week Faith takes Elsie to the ED for treatment, where she makes a dark and disturbing discovery…

Will Elise open up to Faith? (Image credit: BBC)

Loyalties tested

In the wake of Robyn’s critical condition, many of her nearest and dearest at Holby call their loyalties into question. Emotions are running high, as the under-resourced ED reaches breaking point...

David Hide is visibly upset about the shock news of Robyn's condition. (Image credit: BBC)

Charlie Fairhead (Derek Thompson), David Hide (Jason Durr) and Marty Kirkby (Shaheen Jafargholi) in particular, are reeling after Robyn’s accident and questioning the moments that led up to it.

It's a dark day for Charlie Fairhead in Casualty. (Image credit: BBC)

Paul in the dark?

Meanwhile, Robyn’s fiancé Paul Pegg (Paul Popplewell) is at home packing up in preparation for their big move to Wigan. With so much going on, will anyone think to let him know that Robyn’s in the ED and needs him and her daughter, Charlotte, by her side.

Paul Pegg gets a phonecall... (Image credit: BBC)

Also in Casualty this week…

Jamie Kenna (Silent Witness, Coronation Street, Peaky Blinders) guest stars as exhausted yet calm father, Patrick Banks. Patrick comes into the ED with his son, Elliot, who has Crohn’s disease and needs to have his TPN (total parenteral nutrition) pipe unblocked. Patrick is well-versed in how long it takes to get treatment in the ED and has come prepared with a packed lunch and distractions to pass the time… But will the levelheaded dad’s patience be tested?

Jamie Kenna as lovelorn Phil Whittaker in Coronation Street. (Image credit: ITV)

Also guest starring this week is Craig Gazey, best known for playing Graeme Proctor in Coronation Street from 2008 until 2011. This week he pops up in Casualty as frustrated patient Vince Valverde, who’s sporting an ankle injury. Vince is irked by what he perceives to be Robyn and Elsie jumping the queue and accuses the staff of giving favourable treatment to their friends. Will he kick up a fuss at an already difficult time for the team?

Craig Gavey as Graeme Proctor in Coronation Street with co-star Michelle Keegan, who played Tina McIntyre. (Image credit: ITV)

Casualty episode The Straw airs on Saturday, March 18 2023 at 8.50 pm on BBC One. It will be available on BBC iPlayer after transmission.

Like Casualty fans last Saturday, Marty can hardly believe it when Robyn is involved in a serious road traffic accident. (Image credit: BBC)

Junior doctor Paige Allcott (Shalisha James-Davis) is one of Robyn's closest friends and is rooting for her to pull through. (Image credit: BBC)

