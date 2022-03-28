The stars of Holby City say goodbye: ‘We’re proud of what we achieved’

23 years after its 1999 debut Holby City has become so much more than a spin-off to Casualty. Sadly, this week the medical drama full of inspirational medics with (very!) colourful lives closes its doors for good. But not before saying a heartfelt goodbye.

Here, Rosie Marcel, Alex Walkinshaw, Bob Barrett, Guy Henry, Jaye Jacobs, Dawn Steele, David Ames and Belinda Owusu reveal what working on Holby City has meant to them...

Rosie Marcel, 44, has played iconic Holby City surgeon Jac Naylor since 2005

On the final episode… “It’s beautifully written and directed. They’ve done an absolutely fabulous job. Every single one of us is proud of what we achieved.

“It’s an emotional celebration of these much loved characters. Everyone gets to tie up their story. It's a nod to everybody that worked on the show.”

On Jac Naylor… “Jac’s become my best friend over the years. I've learned to be a stronger, more independent woman because of her. I’m amazed at the beautiful messages I get. She's affected people in such a positive way. The idea of never playing her again is emotional.”

On Holby City’s legacy… “I think it’s about the NHS - the relationships people have, and what they give up for people they don’t know. I hope we’ve portrayed that in a respectable way. Also - ‘Be more Jac!’ If there's something that you want to change about yourself, do it!

“This is one of the best shows. I’ve been blessed with the best storylines and best one liners. Whenever I’d read the scripts there was always something in there that I’d cry laughing at. We had a lot of fun.”

Rosie Marcel as Jac Naylor. (Image credit: BBC)

Alex Walkinshaw, 47, has starred as loveable nurse Adrian ‘Fletch’ Fletcher since 2012 - first as an ED nurse on Casualty before moving upstairs to Holby in 2014.

On the final episode… “It’s a huge episode, and a good way to go out. I can’t wait for people to see it.”

On Fletch… “I’ve really enjoyed Fletch being a single dad. Getting it right, getting it massively wrong, and trying to repair the damage. It was great to work with the young actors playing his four children, and watching them grow up and move onto other things. That’s probably been my best delight.”

On Holby City’s legacy… “You know, we’re all really passionate about Holby. It’s such a cool place to work - there have been so many different actors, directors, and scripts. And everyone, the cast and crew, have great friendships. When you invest in something it’s sad when it finishes.”

Alex Walkinshaw as Fletch in Holby City. (Image credit: BBC)

Bob Barrett, 55, has played compassionate consultant Sacha Levy since 2010.

On the final epsiode… “It’s an incredible and fitting ending. I feel privileged to see it home.”

On Sacha Levy… “When I first came into Holby, it was supposed to be for two episodes! Sacha was everyone’s friend and very happy in his own skin.”

On Holby City’s legacy… “I’ve got to work with the best people. It’s like a family.”

Bob Barrett as Sacha Levy in Holby City. (Image credit: BBC)

Guy Henry, 61, has played Henrik Hanssen since 2010…

On the final episode… “It is primarily a return to the core values of the show and to pay tribute to the NHS. it will be moving - and shocking.”

On playing Henrik Hanssen… “When I first auditioned the character was called Arnold Brown. Because of the pedantic way I spoke, they decided to make him Swedish!

“He might have a twinkle of happiness in the end, old Henrik…

“I will miss him. I’ve taken Percy, the fish from his desk!”

On Holby City’s legacy… “It’s the loveliest show you could work for. For guest actors it was famously one of the most pleasant shows to come on to. It was a well oiled machine.”

Guy Henry as Henrik Hanssen in Holby City. (Image credit: BBC)

Jaye Jacobs, 39, has starred as warmhearted, hardworking nurse Donna Jackson since 2004. In that time she’s loved, lost, and loved some more!

On the final episode… “We’ve really honoured the hardcore, long term watchers. I’m really proud and pleased with the way it's gone.”

On Donna Jackson… “We used to call her ‘Dirty Donna!’ It was a bit harsh but there was a lot of fun to be had with it! I’ve enjoyed her loves - the men, and the women!

“My favourite storyline was about her dad [Derek], played by Clarke Peters.”

“There’s a part of me now that is her.”

On Holby City’s legacy… “We were talking about what we’ll miss the most, and I didn't have to think about it - my friends. Lifelong friends. Seeing your friends every single day that's what I will miss most.”

Jaye Jacobs as Donna Jackson in Holby City. (Image credit: BBC)

Dawn Steele, 46, rocked up as consultant Ange Godard in 2019, and it was revealed that she was Dom Copeland’s biological mum.

On the final episode… “Our final story is proper emotional. It ties things up and does Ange and Dom’s story justice.’

On playing Ange Godard… “There's been so much to explore in Ange and Dom’s relationship. It’s been really fun to do. I’ve enjoyed the complexity of Ange.”

On Holby City’s legacy… “This is a very special job. We are all good friends... And that makes it all the harder.”

Dawn Steele as Ange Godard in Holby City. (Image credit: BBC)

David Ames, 38, first starred as Dom Copeland in 2013…

On the final episode… “It's a very big responsibility, and one we don't take lightly.

“It’s super emotional. It represents the NHS fantastically, as we hope we have done throughout the show. We hope that what we depict is representative of the way that they go about their jobs and their lives, and constantly strive to help us no matter what.”

On Dom Copeland… “I've spent a quarter of my life in Holby! Dom’s domestic abuse storyline with Isaac Mayfield (Mark Elliott) reached a lot of people. He’s now built a familial unit about him. And I’ve made amazing friends. Dawn and I went on holiday together!”

On Holby City’s legacy… “We enjoyed working together and bringing these stories to life. The great thing about a medical drama is that you get fresh people coming in every episode and they breathe life into it.

“I’ve made lifelong friends here. It holds a massive chunk of my heart.”

David Ames as Dom Copeland in Holby City. (Image credit: BBC)

Belinda Owusu, 32, has played surgeon Nicky McKendrick since 2017…

On the final episode… “Everybody had the feeling of it being important - from story planning right down to us on the floor. We’re trying to leave it all out there, so to speak. I think it’s leaving it with a nice feeling in mind. You don’t want to go out on a downer, but it still has to be big enough to say goodbye to a show that’s been with everyone for so long.”

On Nicky McKendrick… “You see Nicky take her place in the world. She’s becoming the person and the doctor that Jac spent her time trying to create.”

On Holby City’s legacy… “You're not always born to the parents who will mould you and shape you throughout your life. A lot of that comes from the teachers you have and the people you look up to. It doesn’t change, no matter how old you get. It’s been nice to channel that through our characters.

“I'm so grateful to this show. It's been such a wonderful, incredibly rewarding experience. Even though it is coming to an end, I hope that the fans enjoy the last episodes. It was a real gift to play Nicky."

Belinda Owusu as Nicky McKendrick in Holby City. (Image credit: BBC)

Below Holby City stars pay tribute to their loyal fans...

The final episode of Holby City airs on BBC1 on Tuesday 29 March 2022 at 7.50pm. It will be available on BBC iPlayer after transmission.