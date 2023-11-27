Could this former Holby City star be heading to Casualty?
Former Holby City star David Ames reveals all on a move to Casualty
Former Holby City star David Ames has revealed whether he'd make the move to Casualty in the future.
David, who played Dr Dominic Copeland on the soap, said in a recent interview that he'd "love to revisit him" as Dom was such a "sassy, emotional, intelligent, so flawed and lovable" character.
As Holby City was shockingly cancelled back in 2022, there's no hope of Dom returning to screens for the show — but he could potentially return to screens, this time on Casualty as Dom is "alive and well" within the hospital.
"I believe Dom occasionally gets mentioned in Casualty, so he is alive and well and within the hospital!" he told Inside Soap magazine.
"I would love to revisit him and see where he is now, Dom was such a multi-faceted character: sassy, emotional, intelligent, so flawed and lovable."
David is currently starring in Hollyoaks as headteacher Carter, so while a move to Casualty could possible in the future, it doesn't look like it will happen any time soon...
David also discussed how he is still in touch with some of his former castmates from Holby City.
"I went for brunch in the summer with Rob Ostlere [who plays Arthur], Camilla Arfwedson [who plays Zosia] and Ellie Fanyinka [who plays Morven]," he told Inside Soap magazine. "They all have children under the age of two so that was interesting, I just sat there with a cocktail!
"We make sure we FaceTime every couple of months for a big old catch-up to get the updates on what's going on with family, work and everything else!"
Fans of the BBC drama are eagerly awaiting its return, which is set to be before the year is out.
Watch this space for full details on when Casualty will return to screens.
Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.
Selected episodes of Holby City are streaming on BBC iPlayer.
