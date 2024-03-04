Holby City's Rosie Marcel reveals exciting reason for big cast reunion

Holby City might be off our screens, but we're about to see a cast reunion when Rosie Marcel teams up with three other stars for a special documentary.

Rosie, who is best known for her role as Holby's Jac Naylor, has built a dedicated social media presence where she's vocal about her charity work as an ambassador for The Pack Project UK.

It is this work that has led her to reunite with Guy Henry (Henrik Hanssen), Bob Barrett (Sacha Levy), and Sarah-Jane Potts (Eddi McKee), who are accompanying Rosie to Romania to see the important work this charity does and to film a documentary together.

Speaking to Inside Soap about the project, Rosie said: "This April, three other Holby members – Guy Henry, Bob Barrett, and Sarah-Jane Potts will be coming with me to Romania. I’m an ambassador of The Pack Project UK, and we partner with Care For Dogs Romania, where we take stray and injured animals off the street, as there is, unfortunately, no neutering programme out there.

"We put them into kennels, treat them, get them well, and hope to find them homes, either here in the UK or in Germany."

A release date for the documentary has not yet been confirmed, but it is the first time the cast are reuniting in "three to four years", according to Rosie, who has revealed it will be "a brilliant reunion at Luton airport".

As well as the new documentary, Rosie also spoke about her Holby character Jac Naylor's devastating on-screen death, and how fans are still reaching out two years after the finale aired.

She said: "People are still reaching out very frequently. They’re always asking me when I’m going to be back on TV, which is lovely, but I don’t know, is the answer! Who knows, I’ve actually really enjoyed the last few years of not doing anything and looking after my family.

"My husband was really sick over Christmas and he nearly died, and I was really lucky to be around to help him. I took him to the hospital, and as I was walking down the corridors people were like, “Oh, why are you here? Are you here for me?” and I was like, “No, I’m not going to operate on you, it’s okay!”."

Holby City aired on BBC One with the final ever episode airing in 2022. Episodes are not currently available to watch on iPlayer.