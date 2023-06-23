Thrilled EastEnders fans 'work out' HOLBY return with a French twist

EastEnders fans spotted a Holby City link in the latest episode, as Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) suffered a heart attack in France.

Cindy Beale's (Michelle Collins) return to the soap has been a massive storyline for fans, as Ian's ex-wife was supposedly killed off in the 1990s, but it has been revealed she was actually hiding under a false identity.

This has caused plenty of drama and questions between the two Beales, who are currently in France and living there together as a couple, with their reconciliation happening off-screen prior to Michelle Collins' return to the soap.

But although their life in France seems pretty perfect, away from all the drama of the Square, it's not quite that simple and Ian was missing his home and the people living there.

Ian was desperate to get back to Walford, considering that's where his son and mother are, but Cindy was not convinced as she's spent years hiding under the name Rose Knight.

It didn't take long before an argument broke out between the pair that was interrupted by Ian clutching his chest in pain, suffering a heart attack that landed him in hospital.

While this was a shocking moment, fans became distracted by the fact that it's a very familiar set, and eagle-eyed EastEnders viewers pointed out the fact it is likely the same one they use for Holby City.

As we sadly know, Holby's 23-year run on the BBC came to an end last year, with the medical soap airing its final ever episode. So naturally, people were delighted to see the iconic hospital back on our screens in some capacity.

Fans were discussing this all over Twitter with some making jokes about how the place looked "a lot like Holby". While not officially a crossover episode, it's definitely a fun Easter egg for fans of both programmes!

We do know that both Ian and Cindy will return to Walford, with a recent press event confirming that Adam Woodyatt and Michelle Collins returned to the EastEnders set and will be back on the Square.

However, Ian will be staying in France AKA Holby City for a little while longer considering the health scare, so fans can enjoy the brief crossover between the two soaps!

