Holby City favourite teases potential return to Casualty

Holby City star Jo Martin has hinted at a possible return for her character Max McGerry in Casualty.

Max is a consultant neurosurgeon, who also serves as Holby City Hospital's medical director and head of neurosurgery.

Jo played the role of Max for three years until 2022 and also made appearances as the character in Casualty. But we could be about to see her walk down the hospital wards once again after she teased a potential return to Casualty.

Talking to Digital Spy, Jo shared her thoughts on whether she would reprise the role in a cameo or on a permanent basis.

"Well, the thing is, my character for Holby, she runs Casualty as well. So they better mind I don't come back. My character — because she was a CEO, and then she let that go, and she was a neurosurgeon," she said.

Jo Martin as Max McGerry in Holby City. (Image credit: BBC)

She continued: "I appeared as that character in both. Max McGerry was in Casualty and Holby. Holby was her main show, but then occasionally I'd jump over and come ruffle some feathers and tell people, 'Watch it'."

When asked if she would make a comeback, Jo revealed: "You never know. A few people have gone over. Jaye Griffiths, she was in Holby. She's done a stint on Casualty as her character from Holby. So never say never. And I love Casualty. So, you know…"

Max, who is a recovering alcoholic, was appointed the hospital's chief executive officer in 2019 but left the role in 2021 after she took the fall for her son Louis (Tyler Luke Cunningham) when he was revealed to be stealing equipment.

Max was arrested after she confessed that she was responsible for the thefts and Adrian 'Fletch' Fletcher (Alex Walkinshaw) took over the job of acting CEO.

The consultant was hit with another devastating blow during her time in Holby City when she tested positive for the BRCA1 gene mutation which put her at increased risk of developing breast cancer, the disease which claimed the life of her mother.

