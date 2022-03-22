Holby City spoilers: Who will decide Jac Naylor’s fate?

Battling a brain tumour, Jac is resigned to the fact her days are numbered.

We still can’t quite believe it but this week marks the end of an era, as Holby City (BBC1, 7.50pm – see our TV Guide for listings) closes its hospital doors for good. Sob!

After 23 years of explosive drama, heart-stopping surgeries and some very tangled love affairs, the BBC medical drama brings us an emotional finale that will satisfy loyal fans.

Following on from last week's intense, risky operation to remove Jac Naylor’s (Rosie Marcel) brain tumour, emotions are running high, as everyone involved - including Elliot Hope (Paul Bradley) and Adrian 'Fletch' Fletcher (Alex Walkinshaw) - considers what’s next…

Has the unthinkable happened? Or will Jac get a happy ever after?

Elliot's doing all he can to help Jac - but will it be enough? (Image credit: BBC)

With the hospital stretched to capacity, Dominic Copeland (David Ames) takes matters into his own hands and constructs a makeshift theatre… which puts him at loggerheads with his mum Ange Godard!

Dom’s been feeling excluded from Ange (Dawn Steele) and partner Josh Hudson’s life. With his adoptive mum Carole now deceased, will Dom finally find his place in his growing family?

Will Dom (David Ames) finally work out where he belongs? (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Jac’s protege Nicky McKendrick (Belinda Owusu) performs her first surgery on a beating heart, Henrik Hanssen (Guy Henry) makes a decision about where his heart lies, and the team rally around Reverend Lexy, as she faces an uncertain future...

Young heart surgeon Nicky (Belinda Owusu) performs the most difficult surgery of her career. (Image credit: BBC)

Of course, it just wouldn’t be a fitting finale to a long-running drama without some old faces returning.

Before the credits roll, many of Holby’s best-loved characters make a special appearance. Among the guest stars are Chizzy Akudolu, Hugh Quarshie, Catherine Russell, Jemma Redgrave, and Luke Roberts - better known as Jac’s first true love, Joseph Byrne!

(Image credit: BBC)

You do not want to miss the last ever Holby City, showing Tuesday, March 29 at 7.50pm on BBC1.