Why is Casualty CANCELLED this Saturday?

Casualty fans will have to wait a little longer to watch the popular medical drama this weekend as the BBC makes way for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

The 67th edition of the world's biggest and boldest singing competition is being held in Liverpool this year, with singer-songwriter Mae Muller representing the UK with "I Wrote a Song."

Graham Norton, Hannah Waddingham, Alesha Dixon and Julia Sanina are hosting the show, which also features performances from last year's first and second-place acts, Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra and the UK's Sam Ryder.

Casualty would usually air on Saturday, May 13 at 8:30pm. However, the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will be replacing this normal Casualty slot.

The Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 airs live on BBC One at 8pm, which will also celebrate the host city's incredible contribution to pop music featuring six past Eurovision winners, including Liverpool's own Sonia.

Eurovision 2023 presenters Graham Norton, Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham. (Image credit: BBC)

The most recent Casualty episode saw Jodie Whyte's (Anna Chell) life on the line after Ryan Firth (Eddie-Joe Robinson) found a cache of World War Two bombs in a seriously injured patient's belongings.

While the ED is being emptied, the future of the hospital fell into Jodie's hands — literally — as she was left holding the cracked glass bottle bomb after it nearly fell off the counter.

With time ticking, bomb disposal expert Jed Sharpe (The Ipcress File star Ciaran Kellgren) arrived on the scene. The rest of the team were evacuated along with the patient, while Jodie was left holding the damaged grenade.

While they anxiously waited for Jed's army colleagues to prepare a safe place to dispose of the bomb, Jed and Jodie had a heart-to-heart in intense scenes as the grenade became more unstable with every passing second.

Elsewhere, Faith Cadogan’s (Kirsty Mitchell) addiction took a dangerous twist, leaving Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) contemplating his future with the nurse.

Casualty will air next on Saturday, May 20 at 8:25pm on BBC One.