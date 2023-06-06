Casualty spoilers: Jodie Whyte at centre of career-ending scandal!

Jodie Whyte is devastated when rumours circulate about her and Max on a poignant anniversary.

Jodie Whyte is the victim of nasty rumours on a deeply personal anniversary in Casualty episode Separation (BBC One, 8.25pm, Saturday, June 10, 2023 - See our TV Guide for listings).

Elsewhere, Jan Jenning and Gethin West’s painful euthanasia storyline gathers force, and Jacob Masters goes on a spontaneous first date!

Full Casualty spoilers below…

Jodie Whyte in career-ending scandal

Jodie Whyte is left reeling by rumours fuelled by Ryan Firth on the anniversary of her mother’s death…

Holby ED’s rumour mill goes into overdrive this week when secret father and daughter, Max Cristie (Nigel Harman) and Jodie Whyte (Anna Chell) are accused of an inappropriate workplace relationship!

Jodie finds herself at the centre of a hospital scandal when fellow junior nurse Ryan Firth (Eddie-Joe Robinson) maliciously tells nurse manager Donna Jackson (Jaye Jacobs) that Jodie is sleeping with clinical lead Max Cristie.

Suspicious Ryan clocks Max and Jodie having a clandestine chat. (Image credit: BBC)

Shocked, Donna keeps a watchful eye on ‘the couple’ and witnesses them having a series of whispered conversations in the ED. Unknown to her, however, Max is reaching out to his estranged daughter because it’s the second anniversary of her mother’s death. Seeing a kinder side to her father, grieving Jodie accepts his offer to meet up later to talk, which unfortunately is misinterpreted by Donna!

Donna confronts Max, who naturally denies the accusation! Meanwhile, the damning lie spreads around the hospital like wildfire…

With Ryan’s rumours threatening Jodie and Max’s careers will they be forced to reveal the truth?

Moment of untruth. Donna thinks she's caught Max and Jodie in the act when they're actually having a heartfelt chat... (Image credit: BBC)

Casualty star Anna Chell explains more on this story

Ryan’s reasons…

Ryan has his reasons for spreading the rumours about Jodie and Max, which he believes to be absolutely true after eavesdropping on a conversation between the father and daughter last month.

Ryan’s working relationship with Max has soured since the bomb incident, which saw Ryan fleeing the ED and Jodie staying behind. As much as Ryan likes to front things out, he’s hurt by Max’s constant barbed comments and blatant dismissal of him. Ryan also thinks that Max favours Jodie (which, to be fair, he does!)

This week in Casualty, Donna reprimands Ryan for flirting with his patient, PC Rowan (Jonny Burman). Having just witnessed another unusual interaction between Max and Jodie, Ryan snaps back and tells Donna his suspicions.

Ryan claims he’s worried about Jodie being taken advantage of, but in actuality he’s jealous of his popular colleague and has an axe to grind with Max!

But has the young nurse gone too far?

Ryan's already on thin ice with Donna after lying on his CV... (Image credit: BBC)

Max’s reaction

While shocked at Donna’s accusations, Max lobs her question back at the nurse manager and makes her reconsider what she’s accusing him of. Later, when an opportunity to protect Jodie arises, Max makes a decision that has unforeseen and unfortunate consequences…

Has he made a difficult situation infinitely worse?

Despite his cool exterior, Max is shook! (Image credit: BBC)

Jan’s heartbreak

Things are tense at home between Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) and her ex-hubby, Gethin West.

Gethin (Bob Pugh) is adamant he wants to end his life on his own terms as his MND advances, while Jan is doing everything she can to convince him otherwise.

This week, however, Jan begins to consider Gethin’s point of view while treating dying patient Mary Barrett (Carol MacReady, The Darling Buds of May, Bodger and Badger, EastEnders). When Jan witnesses Mary’s daughter Lizzie (Robin Weaver, Love Hurts, The Inbetweeners, Inside No. 9) disregard her mother’s wishes, the openhearted paramedic is left devastated.

But how far is Jan willing to go to help Gethin?

Emotions are running high between Jan and Gethin. (Image credit: BBC)

Also in Casualty this week

Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari) and Cam Micklethwaite (Barney Walsh) can’t understand why Jodie got so wasted the night before. When Jodie announces she’s going to phone in sick, the pair worry that their housemate is on the verge of ruining her career and do everything they can to get her to go to work.

Later, Rida is shocked when the rumours about Jodie and Max reach her via doctor Rash Masum (Neet Mohan). Already in the know, Rida advises Jodie to come clean about their real relationship, but the grieving nurse has her reasons for not going public…

Meanwhile, Jodie has no idea that Ryan is the source behind the rumours.

Firm friend. Rida gives Jodie a wake up call! (Image credit: BBC)

Unfortunately Rida’s revelations about the rumours cause distracted Jodie to make a dangerous mistake while treating dog-lover Freya Hall (Susan Jameson, best known for her roles in New Tricks, Grandpa in My Pocket, Coronation Street, and Band of Gold).

When Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) is called to a more urgent case, she leaves Freya’s care in Jodie’s hands, giving the nurse explicit instructions.

Freya has been bitten by one of her pet pooches and is impatient to get back home to her ‘babies’, so she harries junior nurse Jodie into discharging her. Unfortunately Jodie is so distracted by the rumours flying around the ED she fails to prescribe Freya essential medication, putting her in danger!

Is it just us, or is Rida spending a lot of time with Rash? (Image credit: BBC)

Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) experiences a unique walk of shame when he and Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) are called to a shout out at Lazy Jane's — the bar where he's recently been drowning his sorrows.

At first Jacob is pure morto to run into barmaid Bille Lawrence (Ayesha Antoine), but after his shift is finished he returns to the bar and opens his heart to her. The next thing he knows they're on a first date but, worryingly, he’s still knocking back the whiskeys…

The eyes have it. Jacob reveals he's smitten with Billie! (Image credit: BBC)

Also in Casualty this week, there's a fraught storyline involving sisters Thuly and Binh Chen. Jodie attempts to reunite them after Thuly (Kattreya Scheurer-Smith, Wonder Woman) is accused of people trafficking and she finds Binh (Rumi Sutton) hiding in the playroom. Due to the aggressiveness of Ryan's flirty patient PC Rowan (see above) there's a shocking confrontation in Resus involving tear gas... which, thinking about it, is just a standard shift for Jodie!

Meanwhile, Dylan Keogh is put in a heartbreaking position this week when he treats Jan's patient Mary. (Image credit: BBC)

Casualty episode Separation airs on Saturday, June 10 2023 at 8.25 pm on BBC One. It will be available on BBC iPlayer after transmission.