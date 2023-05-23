Casualty EXCLUSIVE: Charles Venn on Jacob Masters’ pain and despair!

Casualty medic Jacob Masters is battling guilt, grief and ostracised by many of his friends and colleagues.

Casualty favourite Jacob Masters has been dividing fans for months now thanks to his involvement in Robyn Miller’s tragic death, subsequent guilt, shock career change and problems fitting into his new paramedic role — to name just a few issues!

Jacob (Charles Venn) has always been popular with his co-workers at Holby Hospital, but since the death of Robyn (Amanda Henderson) he’s found himself in a lonely, emotional wilderness.

Yet, despite all that, Jacob has also garnered a lot of sympathy, with viewers understanding the pressures he was under while running the ED nursing department, his reasons for quitting, support for his decision to retrain as a paramedic and concerns for his mental health and well-being.

This week in Casualty episode Once Bitten the nurse-turned-paramedic hits a new low when his ongoing maverick antics get him removed from paramedic duties by senior medic and close personal friend Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson).

Isolated in his guilt and grief, Jacob turns his back on those who care for him, heads to an anonymous pub, and starts knocking back the whiskeys…

It’s uncharacteristic behaviour from our Jacob, and even barmaid Billie Lawrence (played by Ayesha Antoine, Grange Hill, Holby City, In the Long Run, Endeavour) is worried about him…

Keen to know more, What to Watch caught up with fab Casualty star, Charles Venn, to find out more about the twists and turns in store for Jacob Masters…

Casualty interview with Charles Venn AKA much-loved medic Jacob Masters

Charles, thanks for joining us and a big congrats on Casualty’s recent BAFTA! What does winning mean to the cast, crew and you? “Thank you What To Watch, winning three BAFTAs in six years is an incredible accolade. This latest BAFTA win means everything because we as a team — production, cast and crew — worked extremely hard, worked our tails off, to make great drama. So to see it pay off in this fashion is hugely rewarding. “If anyone had told me as a 19-year-old venturing into the world of acting that I would be part of such a show and such an achievement, I would have pinched myself!”

Jacob has been in turmoil recently. Can you reveal how he feels about Robyn Miller’s death in his most private moments? “Jacob is consumed with guilt about Robyn’s death. It’s a reality that haunts him daily. He accepts that this feeling may plague him for the rest of his life. He plays out the scenario in his mind regularly and questions why he didn’t let Robyn go home early that fateful day…”

We see him questioning his decision to become a paramedic this week. Does he regret his sudden career change? “Jacob becoming a paramedic was his way of starting afresh and perhaps atoning for his transgressions, so to speak. But he didn’t account for the jarring impact it would have on his work life. For one, he’s no longer a Team Leader [Jacob was the ED’s clinical nurse manager] so having to work under someone is proving to be a harder transition than he thought. And secondly, feeling like a pariah in the ED is very hard for him to handle. So essentially he’s between a rock and a hard place.”

Jacob had a terrible falling out with Robyn before her tragic death. (Image credit: BBC)

Viewers will see Jacob hit a new low — and the bottle! What brings him to this dark place? “Because Jacob is still wracked with guilt from his apportioning of blame for Robyn’s death, he’s been overcompensating in his paramedic duties, which causes him to put his colleagues in danger. He’s got to a point now where he’s questioning his role and purpose — not just at work but in life.

Jacob’s actions result in Teddy Gown being shot!

From an acting standpoint, do you have a preference when it comes to playing a paramedic or nurse? Are there pros and cons to both? “It’s a difficult one. I really enjoy both. Nursing for nearly eight years was all I knew, I had lots of fun treating patients in the ED and taking the time to ‘nurse’ them to health. And of course I miss the familiar surroundings as well as the nursing team, it was hard leaving my comfort zone. "But I must say that Jacob has all the ingredients and characteristics to be a paramedic. I really enjoy working with the para-team. There’s a wonderful sense of immediacy when you’re on a new location and at the scene of an accident in every episode. I love the excitement and unpredictability that comes with being a ‘first responder.’ “So to answer your question: It’s 50/50!”

And finally, Billie the barmaid seems to genuinely care about Jacob as he takes to the drink in Once Bitten. Might we see more of her in the future? “Billie is a seemingly caring soul and an empath. She sees you, genuinely pays attention to people when they speak, and actually listens to them. I think Jacob finds this refreshing and endearing. I want to believe we’ll get to see and know more about Billie, for sure!”

WTW: Intriguing! Check out Casualty episode Once Bitten when it airs on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8.20pm on BBC One. It will be available on BBC iPlayer after transmission.

