Casualty spoilers: Will Jacob Masters’ heroics KILL Teddy Gowan?

Jacob Masters' hero complex gets out of hand and leaves Teddy Gowan fighting for his life in Casualty episode With a Bullet (BBC One, 8.25pm, Saturday 22 April 2023 - See our TV Guide for listings).

Elsewhere, Faith Cadogan’s secret is exposed when her daughter Natalia pays a visit to the hospital, and Jan Jenning discovers the cause of Gethin West’s private pain.

Full Casualty spoilers below…

Jacob Masters has BIG regrets

Will Jacob Masters recklessness cost Teddy Gowan his life?

Since joining the paramedic team, former ED nurse Jacob hasn’t exactly been following the rules. Last week Jacob defied regulations and shared his personal phone number with vulnerable shopkeeper Krish Jethwani.

Now, Jacob (Charles Venn) realises his mistake as Krish (EastEnders star Anil Goutam) calls him whenever he is attacked and robbed by a gang of local teenagers.

In the opening scenes of this week’s Casualty, Jacob firmly tells Krish that he can’t help him any more, setting in motion a deadly chain of events…

Teddy and Sah caught in the crossfire

Shortly afterwards, Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke) and Sah Brockner (Arin Smethurst) are called to reports of a gunshot at the shop…

There, Teddy and Sah discover a horrifying scene — Krish has killed one of his attackers and another is fighting for his life.

Frightened and increasingly desperate, Krish takes the paramedics hostage but Sah secretly manages to turn on the emergency button on their radio…

Elsewhere, Jacob and his paramedic partner Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) are treating patient Craig Broom (Brassic star Neil Ashton) who is in a bit of a bind, when they overhear the commotion on their radios.

Despite Iain’s stern warnings Jacob races to the scene intent on saving his colleagues. Meanwhile, Teddy is on the verge of getting Krish to put down the gun and hand himself over to the police when Jacob bursts in, escalating the deadly situation. Furious Krish fires the gun at Sah, only for brave Teddy to throw himself in front of his friend.

Teddy is shot and left fighting for his life. Will he die?

Faith’s secrets exposed?

Cracks start to appear in mum of three Faith Cadogan’s secret life this week when her daughter Natalia (Zoe Brough) reveals that she knows her mum is seeing someone.

How will Faith’s children react when they discover Iain is dating their mum — and will they realise the drug-addicted nurse is hiding something else?

Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) believes she’s got her addiction down to a fine art, but the nurse clearly isn’t nearly as good at covering her tracks as she thought…

Jan’s remorse and anguish

Paramedic boss Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) is in a furious temper this week, which she unleashes on ex-husband Gethin West (Robert Pugh) when she catches him going to the pub before a hospital appointment.

When Teddy attempts to stick up for Gethin, Jan then turns on her nephew. Will she live to regret her harsh words when Teddy is shot?

Prior to this, however, Jan runs into a familiar face outside the ED. Louis Marsh (The A Word’s Travis George, who guest starred in Casualty episode Skin Deep last year) is in a state of distress. He reveals that his girlfriend Lily Mellors (Doctors’ Bethany Asher) is pregnant and asks for Jan’s help.

Rida intervenes

In the ED Lily is refusing to speak with doctor Rash Masum (Neet Mohan), as she’s terrified she’ll be forced to have a termination. Jan persuades the scared mum-to-be to open up, but when she takes a tough-love approach with Lily, nurse Rida Amaan steps in.

Rida (Sarah Seggari) takes Rash and Jan aside and gives them a stern talking to about how they’re speaking to Lily. Rida reveals that she knows what she’s talking about because she has a disabled family member, giving both Jan and Rash pause for thought.

After being taken to task, Jan questions her behaviour across the board for the first time that day. Will Rash and Jan learn to listen to Lily and earn her respect and trust?

Gethin’s sad secret

After Rida’s intervention, Jan realises her anger towards Gethin was unkind and unacceptable. She apologises, which leads to Gethin opening up about his medical condition. But how will Jan react when he asks her to keep it a secret from her wife, Ffion Morgan (Stirling Gallacher)?

Later, when Jan is distraught over Teddy’s condition, will she lash out at Gethin again, or could this be a new chapter of support in their acrimonious relationship?

Also in Casualty this week

Donna Jackson (Jaye Jacobs) is giving Dylan Keogh (William Beck) the cold shoulder after his inaction last week led to her car being towed. Tensions simmer between the pair as Donna’s car troubles continue this week and she’s forced to get the bus to work. Dylan thinks he has a solution, but will it backfire?

Nurse Jodie Whyte (Anna Chell) continues to impress as she works alongside Dylan to try and save Teddy, who’s in a critical condition and needs surgery…

Meanwhile, Sah is having the birthday from hell. Although shaken by the shooting they manage to hold it together to get their friend to the ED for urgent treatment. After the shocking events, will Sah be left traumatised by the twists and turns in this week's Casualty?

And finally, at the top of this episode Iain reveals he’s paired with Jacob to give an informal assessment of the new paramedic. Something tells us there won’t be a glowing report. By the shift’s end Iain is furious with his friend for leaving while they were treating Craig Broom. Now, with Teddy’s life hanging in the balance and many still blaming Jacob for Robyn Miller’s death, could it be curtains for the maverick medic’s career in Holby?

Casualty episode With a Bullet airs on Saturday, April 22 2023 at 8.25pm on BBC One. It will be available on BBC iPlayer after transmission.

