Casualty spoilers: Jacob Masters RUINS his new career?

Perhaps Jacob Masters shouldn't get too comfortable in his new role...

Jacob Masters unleashes his medical maverick side in Casualty episode Pride and Prejudice (BBC One, 8.25pm, Saturday 15 April 2023 - See our TV Guide for listings). Elsewhere, Jan Jenning comes face-to-face with her ex-husband — a returning Casualty legend, no less! — and Ryan Firth’s job is on the line…

Full Casualty spoilers below…

Jacob Masters struggles with the rules

In Casualty episode Pride and Prejudice paramedic recruit Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) is paired with Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke) and excited to get stuck into another rollercoaster shift in his new role.

Soon, however, Jacob realises the paramedics face just as many agonising hurdles as the ED nurses!

Frustrated by procedure, he unleashes his maverick medic side…

Where it starts...

Jacob and Teddy’s first shout out is to shopkeeper Krish Jethwani (EastEnders’ Anil Goutam), who is injured and terrified after his shop has been smashed up by local teengers. It’s clear Krish is in a vulnerable position, but once he’s been patched up, the paramedics have no choice but to leave him to move onto the next call.

Jacob is infuriated when they’re diverted to a drunk and disorderly, and although more experienced Teddy advises him to learn to deal with it, it’s clear the former nurse isn’t happy!

Teddy is not happy with Jacob. Will he report him? (Image credit: BBC)

Jacob on destructive path?

Later, while doing a handover at the ED, Jacob and Teddy run into Krish, who has new injuries. However, they can’t stop, as there's another call to get to...

As the shift progresses, Jacob becomes increasingly furious when they’re continually diverted and decides to take matters into his own hands! He lies to control and says that they’ve already made contact with the next patient, breaks down their door and saves their life.

Jacob feels buoyed and vindicated by his actions, despite Teddy’s disapproval, and later, after his shift he decides to help Krish by any means necessary!

Jacob is clearly in search of redemption after the death of nurse Robyn Miller, but by breaking the rules and branching out on his own, has he sounded the death knell for his career?

Jacob is haunted by Robyn's death. (Image credit: BBC)

Jan Jenning’s blast from the past turmoil

For the first time in months Jan Jenning’s life hasn’t been a living nightmare. That’s set to change, however, when she gets a shock blast from the past!

This week the paramedic boss is called out to check on a homeless man living in a local scrapyard who’s believed to be dead. So imagine Jan’s horror when the man in question is very much alive — and turns out to be her alcoholic ex-husband Gethin West!

Jan is shocked by Gethin's return to her life. (Image credit: BBC)

There’s no love lost between the pair, who were married for twenty years and had son Ross — a ruthless drug dealer — together.

Rattled, Jan (Di Botcher) can’t wait to admit Gethin (Robert Pugh, who played Casualty paramedic Andrew Ponting from 1986 until 1987) into the ED and be rid of him.

But when consultant Dylan Keogh makes a shocking discovery about Gethin, will she be forced to have a change of heart, despite their bad blood?

Robert Pugh returns to Casualty in a very different role. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Also in Casualty this week

Rookie nurse Ryan Firth’s job is in jeopardy when nurse manager Donna Jackson discovers he’s been telling whoppers. Donna (Jaye Jacobs) gives Ryan (Eddie-Joe Robinson) a stern warning and one shift to redeem himself. If Ryan hasn’t proved his worth by the end of the day, he’s out! How far will Ryan go to keep his job?

Donna Jackson tells Ryan Firth to shape up or ship out. (Image credit: BBC)

Prior to this, Donna is already having the day from hell. Before she’s even parked her car she manages to save the life of a man, who has collapsed outside the ED — seriously impressing consultant Dylan Keogh in the process. Later, however, she discovers that her car has been clamped!

Yet Donna’s pleasantly surprised when Dylan (William Beck) offers to get it sorted. Could this be the beginning of a beautiful friendship?

Will Donna's car troubles fuel a friendship with Dylan? (Image credit: BBC)

Nurse Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari) is delighted to get stuck into the medicine side of the role this week and impresses her seniors as she assists with the treatment of a double stabbing. The victims are two inmates, Chloe and Kat (Anne O’Riordan, Call the Midwife), from Holby Women’s Prison and are accompanied by guards James Willis (Richard Lumsden, Millie Inbetween) and Samantha ‘Sam’ Barnes (Lucy Thackeray, Hatton Garden. But little does Rida know her life is in danger, as there is more to this story than meets the eye…

Rida and Jodie both have a trying shift... (Image credit: BBC)

Nurse Jodie Whyte (Anna Chell) is also in the thick of it this week — but in a slightly different way — when she’s tasked with treating Jan’s ex, Gethin. Before the shift is over, Jodie is being given the hairdryer treatment from a furious Jan. What has Jodie done wrong?

Meanwhile, it’s clear that fellow newbie Cameron 'Cam' Micklethwaite (Barney Walsh) has a crush on Jodie! It’s glory hunter Ryan, however, who leaves Cam crushed. By the end of the shift, Ryan has done something sneaky, that could see him ostracised by the other recruits…

Is it just us, or is Cam giving Cameron Dunn vibes? Ryan may need to watch his back! (Image credit: BBC)

Clinical lead Max Cristie (Nigel Harman) sets the new nurses a challenge — the person who has impressed him most by the end of their shift wins a prize. Rida, Ryan and Cam all accept with great enthusiasm, but Jodie — Max’s secret daughter! — warns them that they’ll only be disappointed. It looks like a family reunion is not happening anytime soon.

Jan has harsh words for Jodie... (Image credit: BBC)

Teddy Gowan’s shift this week proves testing for the paramedic when he’s paired with Jacob Masters. As an angry Jacob breaks the rules at every turn, will Teddy be forced to do something he’d rather not?

And finally, while Jan’s speechless when her homeless, alcoholic ex-husband Gethin West turns up, he’s not best pleased to see his former wife either! There are some smashing scenes between Di Botcher (Jan) and Robert Pugh (Gethin), who long-time viewers will remember played Casualty paramedic Andrew Ponting in the very first series of the medical drama. Whether a flying visit or here for the foreseeable, it’s great to have him back in Holby-land.

Casualty episode Pride and Prejudice airs on Saturday 15 April 2023 at 8.25pm on BBC One. It will be available on BBC iPlayer after transmission.

