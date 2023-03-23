Holby favourite joins Casualty cast along with FOUR new faces

A much-loved Holby City favourite is set to join the Casualty cast along with four new faces following the devastating death of nurse Robyn Miller (Amanda Henderson).

The staff were outraged by Robyn's tragic death, which resulted in a mass walkout of nurses, including Marty Kirkby (Shaheen Jafargholi) and David Hide (Jason Durr) who handed in their badges and permanently quit.

While we bid an emotional farewell to two much-loved characters, we'll also be welcoming back a fan-favourite as Holby's fun-loving nurse-turned-ward sister Donna Jackson (Jaye Jacobs) will be heading to the ED department to take on a new challenge.

Jaye was delighted to join the medical drama, saying: “I am thrilled to be joining such a legendary show.”

New Casualty nursing recruits Cameron, Jodie, Rida and Ryan are joined by Holby favourite Donna Jackson. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, four new staff members are joining the Casualty cast with Barney Walsh, Anna Chell, Sarah Seggari and Eddie-Joe Robinson playing new characters Cameron, Jodie, Rida and Ryan.

Holby City favourite Donna Jackson is making a comeback to Casualty. (Image credit: BBC)

Barney, who is known for the hit ITV travel show Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad, will be playing accident-prone Cameron, which isn't ideal when working in an Emergency Department.

He's described by the BBC as: "Woefully lacking in self-confidence and a perpetually terrified fish out of water, Cam arrives at Holby to realise he might have bitten off more than he can chew."

Barney said of joining the show: "It’s been an incredible experience to join the cast of Casualty alongside Anna, Sarah, JJ and Eddie.

"It’s a real joy to come to work every day and play Cam. I can’t wait for the viewers to meet him."

Nurse Robyn Miller tragically died after being involved in a car accident. (Image credit: BBC)

The Bay star Anna Chell joins as quick-witted and outgoing Jodie, whose plans for a fresh start at the hospital are jeopardised when she becomes reacquainted with a face from her past. Trying to keep her personal and professional life separate will soon become difficult for Jodie.

Anna shared: “It’s been an absolute buzz so far, the team at Casualty are SO welcoming! Joining with the others (Eddie-Joe, Barney, Sarah & Jaye) has been such a beautiful experience, we have built up a great connection and friendship."

"Jodie is a JOY to play. She is fun, flirty and is ALWAYS up for a night out, often pushing her emotions aside with a vodka tonic! Jodie is hard-faced, strong & often let’s her brain fall out of her mouth, but despite all this she is great at her job and has quite a shock on her first shift"

Sarah Seggari (I Hate Suzie) stars as straight-talking and confident Rida, who "doesn’t suffer fools and knows exactly what she wants." But will she be able to keep her guard up or will this new challenge be the thing to finally unlock her softer side?

Sarah revealed: “It is an honour to play the first hijab wearing Muslim nurse on Casualty. I cannot wait to show the viewers who Rida is, she is the strength and the mother in the group. She has no problem putting people in their place even if it might come across a bit abrasive but will always stay loyal to her friends.

"At her core she is a carer and wants to help, this is at the forefront every time she has a patient to work with, even if it sometimes isn’t to protocol!”

Nurses David Hide and Marty Kirkby left Casualty after the death of their friend Robyn. (Image credit: BBC)

Eddie-Joe Robinson, who has had roles in Grantchester, Small Axe and Emmerdale, joins Casualty as "ambitious and glory-hungry Ryan, Mr Popular at school who soon gets a wakeup call working in a busy ED."

Eddie-Joe commented: “Joining Casualty has been such a fantastic experience. From Ryan you can expect a lot of fun and banter with his fellow nurses, which he sometimes takes a bit too far… He’s self-assured to the point of cocky, and when this combines with his ambitious nature it can definitely place him in hot water. Beneath the bravado there’s a softer side to him though, and I like to think he’s often a little misunderstood!”

The four new characters will be seen on screen in April.

Jon Sen, Executive Producer of Casualty for BBC Studios said: “We are thrilled to introduce these exciting new characters to the Casualty fans. Jodie, Cam, Rida and Ryan are a breath of fresh air — bringing hope, heart, wit, warmth and irreverence to the ED. We are sure the audience is going to love them as much we already do.”

Casualty airs on Saturdays on BBC One.