Casualty Spoilers: Robyn Miller’s baby shocks in double-bill!
By Elaine Reilly published
Airs Saturday 03 September 2022 at 7.45pm and 8.30pm on BBC One.
Robyn Miller is front and centre in Casualty’s double-bill this week. In the first episode Falling (BBC One, 7.45pm, Saturday 03 September 2022 - See our TV Guide for listings) she makes a shock announcement. In the second outing Skin Deep (BBC One, 8.30pm, Saturday 03 December) she struggles with the fallout of her decision.
Casualty spoilers for both episodes below…
Robyn Miller’s baby bombshell
Nurse Robyn Miller is under pressure when her surrogacy plans with Marty Kirkby and Adi Kapadia become the talk of the ED!
The rumour mill goes into overdrive after Robyn’s on-off boyfriend Paul Pegg (Paul Popplewell) discovers their surrogacy contract in the work printer. The hospital receptionist has never supported her baby plans and this week he accuses her of selling her body!
Robyn (Amanda Henderson) tells him to back off, but Paul’s comments get under her skin. Upset, she asks Marty why do they need a contract when they’re all friends?
Unsure, nurse Marty (Shaheen Jafargholi) speaks to his social worker boyfriend, Adi (Raj Bajaj), who explains he wants clear boundaries. He’s worried about Robyn’s vision for their future as she’s started calling herself ‘auntie Robyn.’
Elsewhere, Paul continues to meddle! He tells Charlie Fairhead (Derek Thompson) everything. Shocked, Charlie confronts Marty and reveals Robyn recently had a traumatic termination. Marty’s shaken and wants to know why Robyn kept this secret. Meanwhile, Paul’s campaign to stop the surrogacy continues when he accuses Adi of exploitation!
With everyone weighing in on her private business Robyn takes decisive action. She threatens to report Paul to HR for harassment if he continues to interfere. But despite her words, damage has been done - Robyn, Marty and Adi are all secretly having doubts.
Later, having cooled off, Robyn makes a shock public announcement that leaves her friends speechless!
What will she decide?
Also in Casualty episode Falling….
Paramedic boss Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) urges extreme caution when Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke) takes the plunge in a dangerous mine-shaft rescue this week.
Alone, with no radio signal and in pitch-dark, the young paramedic makes a terrifying life-or-death decision for his unconscious patient, which leaves him traumatised…
Elsewhere, Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) and Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) have a furious falling out over alcoholic patient Liv Hutton. The rift occurs when the medic pals disagree over how best to help Liv (Kerry Fitzgerald), her son DJ (Lawton Dickens), and Liv’s dad Keith (Sam Cox). Without giving too much away, let’s just say this is potentially shaping up to be a sinister new storyline.
Spoilers for Casualty’s second episode Skin Deep
Robyn’s new chapter
In this week’s second episode, Skin Deep, Robyn has a deeply challenging shift, both personally and professionally.
Exhausted and unwell she is struggling with IVF side effects. Marty is concerned while Paul expresses a change of heart about her surrogacy plans.
The hospital receptionist reveals he finally understands why she is helping Marty and Adi. In a heartfelt moment he asks if they can get back together. Robyn, however, turns her back on him and suggests he asks out hospital cleaner Trudy (Tonya Smith) instead, who she saw him flirting with earlier!
She doesn’t see a future for them, yet is clearly jealous. Will Paul stick around or turn to Trudy?
Meanwhile, the dedicated nurse cares for vulnerable patient Louis Marsh (The A Word’s Travis George), in an emotional storyline. Even when she’s injured in the line of duty, Robyn can’t help but go above and beyond and sets about organising a reunion with his beloved former carer, Magda (Katarina Andrejcova).
The experience gives lonely Robyn pause for thought about going through the surrogacy alone... Has she been too hasty with Paul?
Stevie conflicted
Elsewhere hospital manager Marcus Fidel (Adam Sina) wants to go public with his relationship with doctor Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless). Stevie, however, would rather keep their love life under wraps and focus on becoming clinical lead.
Her resolve to get the job grows during this episode when actual clinical lead Dylan Keogh abruptly takes over one of her patients. And, after Dylan has an outburst in the ED, Marcus resolves to help her oust him. But there’s more to this than meets the eye…
Faith Cadogan realises that the patient Dylan insisted on treating was someone close to him. He’s left devastated by the outcome, which is why he lost his temper.
Later, after Faith warns Stevie to give Dylan a break. The ambitious consultant reaches out to him and they share a meaningful moment, leaving Stevie feeling guilty about her scheming with Marcus…
Also in this Casualty episode
Paramedic Sah Brockner (Arin Smethurst) returns to work although boss Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) worries it may be too soon…
Determined to show everyone she’s clinical lead material Stevie decides to work on her bedside manner - and it’s a sight to behold! She unleashes her new cheerful persona on teenage runaways Ayesha (Tia May Watts) and Abeo (Moses Alexander), to Iain Dean’s amusement.
These episodes of Casualty airs on Saturday, September 3 2022 at 7.45pm and 8.30pm on BBC One. Both episodes are available on iPlayer after transmission.
