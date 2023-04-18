NEW Casualty trailer reveals exciting Holby crossover as a VERY familiar face is spotted!

Casualty has dropped a new two-minute trailer, revealing shocking storylines, arrivals, and departures at Holby ED. But that's not all... the trailer also teases a Holby City crossover by treating us to a glimpse of cardiothoracic consultant Eli Ebrahimi!

Here’s how we see the immediate future for our favourite Casualty characters…

Jacob Masters' future at Casualty

Jacob's drastic actions have serious consequences... (Image credit: BBC)

The trailer, Welcome to the Warzone, opens with Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) realising some uncomfortable truths. His journey from ED nurse to paramedic is going to be a hot topic in upcoming episodes, with the maverick medic putting himself and others in danger as he tries to exorcise his demons over Robyn Miller’s death. Jacob’s action hero antics echo back to his very first scenes on Casualty, raising concerns that his journey is about to come full circle on the medical drama…

Is this a new chapter for Jacob Masters, or the end of the line for the tormented medic?

Jacob Masters: “I don’t belong on either side any more.”

Faith Cadogan

Faith has some serious soul searching to do. (Image credit: BBC)

Advanced clinical practitioner Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) is also front and centre in Casualty’s new trailer. Viewers know that the nurse is secretly battling drug addiction, following a horrific assault in her home last year. While some of Faith’s friends and colleagues know about the attack, absolutely no one is aware of her escalating diazepam dependency — but that’s set to change.

During the trailer Faith’s fella, paramedic Iain Dean, tells her that he loves her; but what should be a moment of happiness is marred by secret guilt and a web of lies.

The trailer indicates that not only is the mum-of-three’s drug dependence going to come to light in highly emotional scenes, but that those closest to her are about to get hurt in the process…

Faith Cadogan: “Everybody messes up...”

Iain Dean

Is Iain returning to the helicopter emergency medical services? (Image credit: BBC)

Paramedic Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) declares his love for Faith and pledges to help her through upcoming dark times… he can also be seen in a helicopter saving someone’s life. Is a career change on the horizon for Iain with a possible return to HEMS?

Iain Dean: "We'll get you through this."

Max Cristie

Is a family reunion on the cards? (Image credit: BBC)

As soon as they discovered they’d be working alongside each other, clinical lead Max Cristie (Nigel Harman) and junior nurse Jodie Whyte (Anna Chell), agreed that they wanted anything to do with one another. Now high-octane storylines are in the works, which drastically change everything for the warring father and daughter. Dramatic scenes include a deadly fire, injured Jodie in tears, and Max racing through the night.

As relations begin to thaw, it looks like Max and Jodie have some uncomfortable explaining to do! The new trailer reveals that clinical nurse manager Donna Jackson (Jaye Jacobs) and consultant Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) have both clocked that there’s something unusual about their relationship… and immediately jump to the same, wrong conclusion!

Jan Jenning

Ffion tells Jan their marriage is over. (Image credit: BBC)

Jan Jenning and Ffion Morgan in shock break up!

It looks like the married couple’s relationship is over. After countless ups and downs the trailer shows Ffion (Sterling Gallacher) telling Jan (Di Botcher) “I’m leaving you!” Has this something to do with the return of Jan's husband Gethin West (Robert Pugh)?

Eli Ebrahimi

It's personal. What brings Eli into the ED? (Image credit: BBC)

The trailer teases a Holby City crossover by treating us to a glimpse of cardiothoracic consultant Eli Ebrahimi! When we last saw Eli (Davood Ghadami), his wife Amelia Ebrahimi (Lucy Briggs-Owen) had revealed she was pregnant. In the new Casualty trailer, the normally clean-shaven and stoic surgeon is looking dishevelled and emotional, as a woman (possibly Amelia) flings herself at him in an embrace. What has been going on with Eli since we last saw him in Holby?

Other highlights from the new Casualty trailer

Jodie is attacked by a patient.

Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke) is shot protecting paramedic partner Sah Brockner (Arin Smethurst).

Jodie and fellow nurse Ryan Firth (Eddie-Joe Robinson) snog.

There’s a major incident at the hospital.

And a special guest appearance from a snake! In a bed!! In the ED!!!

Watch the new Casualty trailer here...

Stay up-to-date with everything that’s happening in Casualty in 2023