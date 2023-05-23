Casualty spoilers: DEVASTATED Jacob Masters hits the bottle!

Despairing Jacob Masters turns to drink in Casualty episode Once Bitten (BBC One, 8.20pm, Saturday, May 27, 2023 - See our TV Guide for listings).

Elsewhere, Faith Cadogan goes cold turkey, Jan Jenning drifts further from Ffion Morgan, as she gives Gethin West her full attention, and an unexpected venomous visitor causes chaos at the ED!

Full Casualty spoilers below…

Jacob Masters’ DEADLY decision

Former nurse Jacob Masters hasn’t covered himself in glory since joining the Holby paramedic team, and this week his ongoing maverick actions get him taken off duty!

The drama kicks off when Jacob (Charles Venn) attends a shout-out with Iain Dean and Teddy Gowan where telecommunications engineer Ron Bellows (Connor Byrne, best known for playing Mike Milligan in the Tracy Beaker franchise) is hanging from a building by a safety rope with a loose, live cable threatening to fatally electrocute him!

Given the deadly situation, Iain (Michael Stevenson) orders Teddy (Milo Clarke) and Jacob to help pull the man to safety. Jacob, however, has other ideas and leaves the scene to seek additional help! Teddy and Iain frantically attempt to save Ron on their own, but the rope snaps and he plummets to the ground!

Ron's life hangs in the balance when Jacob Masters doesn't pull his weight... (Image credit: BBC)

Guilt and grief spiral

The paramedic trio race Ron to the ED, where doctors reveal he’s facing devastating, life-changing injuries. Furious, Iain removes Jacob from duty for the rest of the shift and suggests that he needs to stop trying to prove himself after the tragic death of nurse Robyn Miller (Amanda Henderson) earlier this year.

With Iain’s words ringing in his ears, Jacob turns to Charlie Fairhead (Derek Thompson) and confesses that he thought he was doing the right thing by starting over as a paramedic, but now doesn’t fit into either department.

Lost, lonely and sinking into despair, Jacob makes his way to a bar and drowns his sorrows in whiskey… with Jacob knocking them back like a sailor on shore leave, even barmaid Billie (Ayesha Antoine who's starred in Grange Hill, In the Long Run and played nurse Rachel Baptiste in Holby City) is concerned about the medic.

Is grief-stricken Jacob on a dark path to self-destruction?

Incandescent Iain Dean kicks Jacob off the team. (Image credit: BBC)

Faith’s cold turkey nightmare

Last week Faith Cadogan made the brave decision to flush her pills and kick her addiction. This week the advanced clinical practitioner takes the day off work so she can struggle with the side effects in secrecy.

But Faith’s well-laid plan goes to pot when she pops into the ED to get something from her locker and is roped into working a hectic shift by Stevie Nash.

Determined Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) does her best, but while treating a zookeeper, Mattie Falkner (Shamia Chalabi) who’s been bitten by a venomous snake, she struggles to perform her medical duties.

Concerned Stevie (Elinor Lawless) and clinical nurse manager Donna Jackson (Jaye Jacobs) advise she take some time out, but Faith’s nightmare is only just beginning!

While cooling off in a store cupboard, disorientated and panicked Faith is attacked by a Sri Lankan cobra, which has escaped from its hiding place in Mattie's bag...

Will anyone find Faith before it’s too late?

Detoxing Faith goes into shock... (Image credit: BBC)

Jan’s call of duty

Jan Jenning is doing everything she can to care for her ex-husband Gethin West, maintain her marriage to Ffion Morgan, and carry out her work duties — but it's a difficult balancing act.

This week Jan (Di Botcher) is incandescent with rage when her incarcerated son Ross refuses to get in touch, despite her informing the prison that his father has Motor Neurone Disease. Underlying Jan’s anger are her fears for Gethin, who’s determined to end his life in the near future…

Jan reluctantly heads to work, worried about leaving Gethin (Bob Pugh) alone. While on shift, however, she has a moment of inspiration while on a shout-out at the seaside to treat upbeat busker Alvin Reid.

A talk with Alvin gives Jan a much-needed boost. (Image credit: BBC)

Look who’s back!

Alvin is played by TV legend Louis Emerick, best known for his roles as Mick Johnson in Brookside, PC Walsh in Last of the Summer Wine, Mike Thornberry in Coronation Street, and a recurring guest role on Casualty from 2003 until 2006, playing Mike Bateman, husband of nurse Tess Bateman (Suzanne Packer).

Despite being attacked, Alvin’s upbeat attitude to life, inspires Jan to pull a sickie and take Gethin to the beach for the day!

Initially, Gethin’s not too happy about their sudden day trip and storms off. Sitting alone, Jan is joined by Alvin. He opens up about a heartbreaking personal tragedy and his hopeful approach to life, re-motivating Jan to give Gethin a great day out.

Seeing what it means to her, Gethin grudgingly goes along with Jan’s plans and ends up enjoying a nostalgic afternoon with his ex-wife. Has Jan done enough to give Gethin a different perspective?

Calm down, it's only THE Louis Emerick as Brookside favourite Mick Johnson! (Image credit: Mersey Television Company)

Also in Casualty this week

Stevie’s eyes light up at the prospect of treating a snake bite patient, but with delays in getting the anti-venom, Faith fumbling during treatment, and zookeeper Mattie’s condition deteriorating rapidly, has she bitten off more than she can chew?

Stevie's Saturday night bite turns nasty. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, it comes to Donna and Stevie’s attention that all is not well with Faith… but will they twig just why, especially when Faith refuses painkillers, despite clearly being in agony?

Paramedic Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke) is on cloud nine after his first date with doctor Paige Allcott (Shalisha James-Davis). Could this be the start of something special?

The look of love. Teddy's smitten! (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Jan’s marriage is coming apart at the seams, with the paramedic and her police officer wife reduced to communicating through post-it notes. With Ffion (Stirling Gallacher) conspicuous by her absence, it looks like their relationship is hitting the rocks…

A subdued Sah is less moved by Alvin's joviality than Jan is. Is something weighing on their mind?

Is something troubling Sah? (Image credit: BBC)

Cameron 'Cam' Micklethwaite (Barney Walsh) becomes exasperated with fellow nurse Ryan Firth (Eddie-Joe Robinson) continually pranking him during their shift. When Cam spots a snake on a bed, he naturally assumes it's another one of Ryan’s jokes — until Donna overhears him talking about it, and realises a cobra's on the loose!

Donna panics at the thought of having to evacuate the ED — again! — and goes in search of clinical lead Max Cristie (Nigel Harman). Cam and Jodie Whyte (Anna Chell) have other ideas, however, and go on a snake hunt… Will they live to regret this wild course of action?

Cometh the hour, cometh the Cam. (Image credit: BBC)

And, on a lighter note, Dylan Keogh (William Beck) and Donna’s carshare adventures continue with the chalk and cheese friends coming to a new understanding. It looks like the start of a beautiful friendship!

Casualty episode Once Bitten airs on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8.20 pm on BBC One. It will be available on BBC iPlayer after transmission.

