Casualty spoilers: Jodie Whyte in bomb HORROR!

Jodie Whyte’s life is on the line in Casualty episode Keep Breathing (BBC One, 8.30pm, Saturday, May 6, 2023 — See our TV Guide for listings) after Ryan Firth makes a shocking discovery.

Elsewhere, Faith Cadogan’s addiction takes a dangerous twist, leaving Iain Dean contemplating his future with the nurse…

Full Casualty spoilers below…

Jodie Whyte’s traumatic shift

Jodie Whyte and Faith Cadogan both put their lives on the line in an explosive Casualty storyline!

This week’s drama kicks off when the paramedics hand over a patient who’s covered in mud and in agonising pain. In resus Jodie, Dylan Keogh, Donna Jackson and Ryan Firth get to work, only to make a series of alarming discoveries...

They quickly assess that the mystery patient is hypothermic with bad burns over his body. As Jodie (Anna Chell) begins to clean him up, she realises that he’s also got broken glass embedded into his body, causing serious bleeding. It’s then that Ryan (Eddie-Joe Robinson) finds something shocking among the man’s belongings — a cache of World War Two bombs!

History buff Dylan (William Beck) takes one look at the grenades and glass bottle device and immediately realises what they’re facing. He instructs Ryan to gently put everything down, while he makes an emergency call to evacuate the ED!

Jodie risks everything

While the ED is being emptied, in resus things become even more tense! The unidentified patient’s condition begins to deteriorate rapidly, and the glass bottle bomb accidentally starts to roll off the counter!

With catlike reflexes Ryan manages to catch it in the nick of time, but it’s developed a crack.

Dylan, a font of random knowledge, realises that when air gets into the bottle you’ve only so many seconds before it explodes.

As the bomb squad arrives, terrified Ryan can’t deal with the pressure of holding the bomb, so Jodie takes it off him…

Jodie and Jed left for dead?

With time ticking, bomb disposal expert Jed Sharpe (The Ipcress File star Ciaran Kellgren) arrives on the scene. Ryan, Dylan and Donna (Jaye Jacobs) are evacuated along with their patient, while Jodie is left holding the damaged grenade.

Jed quickly assesses the situation and comes up with a plan, but time is of the essence… While waiting for his army colleagues to prepare a safe place to dispose of the bomb, Jed and Jodie open up to each other in intense and touching scenes. Every second that passes, however, the grenade becomes more unstable. Will they get out of there alive?

Faith risks her life

Faith Cadogan also puts her life on the line this week, yet for very different reasons.

Outside the ED everyone’s terrified, but Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) is literally shaking — she’s run out of pills and is desperate for her next fix. When a young boy needs urgent treatment, Faith volunteers to go back into the hospital and while there she makes her way dangerously close to the bomb in order to stock up on diazepam.

Will Faith’s addiction get her killed?

Also in Casualty this week

Nurse Rida Amaan and Cam Micklethwaite are perplexed when the ED is evacuated, but they throw themselves into treating patients outside the hospital as they anxiously await news of their friends in resus.

At first glance it looks like Rida (Sarah Seggari) is coping better of the two, but it turns out that she could learn a lot from Cam (Barney Walsh), who takes a very different approach to the dire situation.

Prior to these dramatic events, Rida had been questioning Cam about why he puts up with Ryan’s bullying. When news gets out that Ryan left Jodie in resus holding the bomb will the friendship dynamic change?

Consultant Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) springs into action and takes charge in the makeshift treatment area outside the hospital. Meanwhile paramedic Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) coordinates the diversion of ambulances to St James’ Hospital. Among the chaos will either Stevie and Iain realise why Faith is so on edge?

Later, Iain is shocked when Faith volunteers to return to the hospital. Deeply affected by the unfolding events and their aftermath he decides to confront his rapidly changing feelings Faith. Have the couple reached the end of the line?

And finally, Max Cristie (Nigel Harman) has the day from hell this week — and not just because he’s the ED clinical lead. While orchestrating the evacuation, checking in on patients and medics, and working closely with the army, he’s quietly terrified about Jodie, his secret daughter!

When the bomb explodes, Max is left reeling in the aftermath. Has he left it too late to have a meaningful relationship with Jodie… and will an unsuspecting Ryan feel his wrath?

Casualty episode Keep Breathing airs on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 8.30 pm on BBC One. It will be available on BBC iPlayer after transmission.

