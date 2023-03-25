Casualty leaves fans speechless with Jacob, Faith and Dylan twists

Multiple major storylines unfolded in Casualty episode No Regrets (BBC One, Saturday, March 25 2023).

The biggest shocks of the night involved senior nurse manager Jacob Masters, ACP nurse Faith Cadogan, and consultant Dylan Keogh.

By the time the credits rolled, some stories had reached emotive conclusions while others were only beginning!

So what’s next for Dylan, Faith and Jacob? Here’s everything we know…

*Warning — major spoilers for Casualty episode No Regrets ahead*

Dylan Vs Max — it’s war

The hunt for the evil care home predator, community physiotherapist Roy Welch, reached a dramatic conclusion, after he was impaled during a police chase and brought into the ED on the verge of death.

Prior to this Welch (City Central’s Michael Begley) had stabbed DCI Supriya Vadra (Sheena Bhattessa). Now, both Supriya and Welch’s lives hang in the balance, and it’s uncertain that either will recover from their injuries…

Max is now at war with Dylan. (Image credit: BBC)

All this put Dylan Keogh (William Beck) into conflict with acting clinical lead Max Cristie. Max (Nigel Harman) was furious with an emotionally involved Dylan’s behaviour in Resus and declared all out war with the consultant.

Now Max is refusing to step down as clinical lead to make way for Dylan, and Dylan has angrily stated that he’s going to concentrate on medicine. It looks like these two will continue to be a thorn in each other’s sides…

Jacob quits after a message from the grave

Jacob (Charles Venn) was forced to confront his guilt and grief over Robyn Miller’s death while he treated vulnerable patient Clark (In the Long Run and The Crown star Jude Akuwudike). Clark claimed to have a message for Jacob from beyond the grave, insisting someone from the other side wished to talk to him.

Assuming Clark meant Robyn, Jacob refused to listen until later in the shift when Clark stunned Jacob by telling him his deceased mother Omo wants to contact him!

Shortly afterwards Jacob resigned from his position at the ED and left Holby Hospital. Now, fans are deeply worried for the tormented nurse…

Jacob's world is turned upside down after getting a message from beyond the grave. (Image credit: BBC)

Faith’s secret drug addiction revealed

Arguably the biggest shock of the night was reserved for Faith Cadogan.

Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) had volunteered to work so that her colleagues could attend Robyn’s funeral — which took place off-screen. During the shift, she had some ups and downs but overall seems her usual hardworking, competent and caring self.

That is until drug addict Kerrel Jones prescription for diazepam goes missing!

It turns out Faith swiped Kerrel’s pills and is in the grips of an addiction that sees her crushing and snorting the meds in the hospital toilets… Faith has a serious problem and literally no one in her life knows about it.

Faith is hiding a huge secret. (Image credit: BBC)

Biggest Casualty reveals and questions for the future

Dylan Keogh has a crush on DCI Supriya Vadra but she’s married to a man called Chris. Given his romantic history, there are concerns about how his feelings will affect him going forward…

Jacob Masters gets a message from his dead mother.

Jacob’s mum, Omo (played by Ellen Thomas) tragically passed away in 2019 after developing pancreatic cancer. Shortly before her death she revealed that his father was still alive. Speaking to What To Watch at the time Charles said: “You can imagine that, when you’ve been under this painful belief that your father died, to learn 30 years down the line that it was a lie… It’s a lot to deal with!”

There’s long been a question mark over who Jacob’s father is — could Clark be connected?

Dylan has got a secret crush. (Image credit: BBC)

Faith Cadogan is secretly addicted to prescription medication and it looks like she has been for some time.

Next week in a Faith-focused episode, the origins of her addiction are explored when Call the Midwife star Jack Ashton returns as dodgy Angus — Faith's untrustworthy one-night stand from last year, and troubled drug addict Kerrel Jones (Eiry Hughes) makes a reappearance.

