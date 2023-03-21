Casualty spoilers: Jacob Masters takes DRASTIC action after Robyn’s death

Jacob Masters struggles with dark emotions on the day of Robyn's funeral in Casualty

Brokenhearted Jacob Masters is forced to face his guilt on the day of Robyn Miller’s funeral in Casualty episode No Regrets (BBC One, 9.25 pm, Saturday, March 25, 2023 - See our TV Guide for listings).

Elsewhere, Dylan Keogh is determined to get justice for the victims of Holby's evil care home predator, and does Faith Cadogan have hidden motives for working instead of saying her goodbyes to Robyn?

Full Casualty spoilers below…

Jacob Masters at breaking point

Emotions are running high in Holby ED. It’s the day of Robyn Miller’s funeral and senior nurse manager Jacob Masters has organised agency cover so Robyn’s friends and colleagues can say goodbye.

Last week Robyn (Amanda Henderson) passed away after a road traffic accident left her fighting for her life. Not even super surgeon Sacha Levy (Holby City’s Bob Barrett) could save the beloved nurse. Directly after Robyn tragically died in theatre, many of Jacob’s staff quit, including David Hide and Marty Kirkby!

This week, ostracised Jacob (Charles Venn) plans to go to the funeral but changes his mind when it’s clear he isn’t welcome. Instead, Jacob throws himself into work and attempts to bury his feelings. But some things just won’t stay buried...

Gone but not forgotten. Robyn Miller is deeply missed. (Image credit: BBC)

As the shift continues, Jacob’s guilt festers as he treats grieving father Clark (In the Long Run and The Crown star Jude Akuwudike). Clark claims to have a message for Jacob from beyond the grave, insisting someone from the other side wants to talk to him.

Unsettled, Jacob leaves the ED and later confesses to paramedic Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) that, like everyone else, he blames himself for an overworked Robyn getting behind the wheel in an exhausted and emotional state.

In a shock move, broken Jacob makes a drastic decision… How will it affect Holby ED?

Clark's grief taps into Jacob's guilt and self-loathing. (Image credit: BBC)

Dylan Keogh in dangerous territory

The hunt is on for Holby's evil care home predator. Physiotherapist Roy Welch (City Central’s Michael Begley) is on the run after being named in the press, but Dylan Keogh (William Beck) is determined to get justice for the victims…

Was Roy Welch on your list of suspects?

This episode opens with DCI Supriya Vadra (recurring guest star Sheena Bhattessa) doing house-to-house searches when she’s taken by surprise by fugitive Welch and held at knifepoint…

Supriya bravely tries to stop him, but is attacked and stabbed in the process. While on the verge of bleeding to death she contacts her police partner Graeme and falls unconscious…

Supriya is in grave danger when she comes face to face with Welch. (Image credit: BBC)

Short lived happiness…

Meanwhile, back at the ED it looks like things are starting to turn around for Dylan Keogh.

He is developing feelings for Supriya, and even asks his ex, Faith Cadogan, for some advice.

He’s been exonerated by the hospital board for his maverick investigation into the abuse at Holby’s care homes and deemed fit to return as ED clinical lead. Although he will have to undergo an interview first…

And Max Cristie has called a truce — even offering to step aside as clinical lead, so that Dylan has no competition for the role. Although the truce doesn’t extend to teasing — and Max takes great delight in winding up bashful Dylan (William Beck) about his crush!

It looks like the beginning of a playful new chapter in the consultant's life, but if we’ve learned anything from Casualty recently, it's to expect the unexpected…

We can't remember the last time Dylan looks this happy. (Image credit: BBC)

Life and death decisions

Dylan is brought sharply back to reality when Supriya is brought into the ED, with her life hanging in the balance. He pulls out all the stops to save her, but only time will tell if she survives her injuries.

Later, when a badly injured Welch is raced into resus after a police pursuit takes a deadly turn, Dylan insists on treating him, despite Max’s protests.

Not wanting to give too much away about this dramatic storyline, what we can reveal is that Dylan’s actions — fuelled by his sense of justice — bring an end to his uneasy truce with Max.

Expect raised voices, questionable actions, and a far-reaching fallout…

Max keeps a close eye on Dylan — and doesn't like what he sees. (Image credit: BBC)

Faith under pressure

Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) isn’t quite herself as she endures an unhappy shift on the day of Robyn’s funeral.

Having volunteered to work so that others can say goodbye to Robyn, the dedicated APC nurse throws herself into caring for her patients. First up is distraught bride-to-be Maria, who’s in the ED with her pushy and critical mother Christine (Liza Goddard, star of Skippy: The Bush Kangaroo, Doctor Who and Bergerac). Can Faith pull a few strings and get Maria (Charlotte Mills, Agatha Raisin, Dodger) to her wedding on time?

Faith keeps an eye on the ED. But is anyone looking out for her? (Image credit: BBC)

Faith’s next patient is a trickier customer… Drug addict Kerrel (Eiry Hughes, Stella, Doctors) inserts herself in numerous patient situations, posts angry videos about the overstretched ED, and demands prescription pain relief.

Faith attempts to take Kerrel in hand, while also showing her compassion and care. But when a prescription goes missing and Kerrel begins to kick off, Faith’s calm facade is in danger of crumbling…

Is Faith struggling more than anyone realises?

Eiry Hughes stars as troubled Kerrel. (Image credit: BBC)

Also in Casualty this week

Grieving Paige Allcott (Shalisha James-Davis) makes it absolutely clear that Jacob isn’t welcome at Robyn’s funeral and vocalises her disgust that the department can suddenly afford to hire agency nurses… Will Paige’s ex Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) comfort the bereft junior doctor? And what effect will her words have on Jacob?

Iain Dean alone reaches out to Jacob. (Image credit: BBC)

Paramedic Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) finds he’s unable to resist Faith’s charms, and bends the rules when she makes an unusual request!

Supriya’s colleague Graeme (Paul McQuaid, Doctors, Fair City) bursts Dylan’s bubble when he makes a revelation about the deathly ill DCI’s private life.

Can Dylan handle the truth about Supriya? (Image credit: BBC)

Max (Nigel Harman) finds himself on the sharp end of Faith’s temper.

And, following last week’s mass exodus of nurses, are more resignations on the cards?

Max is convinced he's making the right call... (Image credit: BBC)

Casualty episode No Regrets airs on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 9.25 pm on BBC One. It will be available on BBC iPlayer after transmission.

Faith attempts to help bride-to-be Maria salvage her big day. (Image credit: BBC)

Will Faith put pushy Christine in her place? (Image credit: BBC)

ED stalwart Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) is shaken, but why? (Image credit: BBC)

From the heart. Iain gives it to Jacob straight. (Image credit: BBC)

Supriya prior to Welch's brutal attack. (Image credit: BBC)

Paramedic Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke) fights to save Supriya. (Image credit: BBC)

