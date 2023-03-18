Are Marty and David leaving Casualty for good? Everything you need to know

Casualty was devastated by the tragic death of much-loved nurse Robyn Miller (Amanda Henderson) in Saturday's episode The Straw, after she was involved in a horrific car accident that left her with fatal internal injuries.

The nurse's life hung in the balance after she was trapped in her car, but there was a major delay in getting her to the ED due to a shortage of available ambulances.

When Robyn was finally admitted, everyone was in disbelief as the much-loved nurse fought for her life. But, there was an element of hope when skilled surgeon Dr Sacha Levy (Bob Barrett) arrived from Holby City's Keller Ward, desperate to pull out all the stops to save his close friend.

While Robyn suffered from catastrophic injuries, there was more tragedy in store as there were no theatres available to perform emergency surgery on Robyn.

When they finally managed to find one, there was no surgical team, but David Hide (Jason Durr), Max Cristie (Nigel Harman) and Dylan Keogh (William Beck) were all on-hand to assist Sacha to help save Robyn's life.

Despite their desperate efforts, Robyn tragically passed away on the operating table and it wasn't long before the devastating news spread around the hospital, leaving everyone distraught.

As the staff blamed Jacob Masters (Chucky Venice) for the catastrophe, there was a shocking turn of events as a mass exodus of nurses — including Marty Kirkby (Shaheen Jafargholi) and David all handed in their badges and quit.

So are Marty and David leaving Casualty for good? Here's everything you need to know...

Are Marty and David leaving Casualty for good?

Last year Jason Durr, who plays nurse David Hide, announced that he was leaving the medical drama after six years. However, it has not been confirmed if this is his actual exit or if he will be leaving at a later date.

After 6 yrs playing the wonderfully complex #NurseDavidHide @bbccasualty I’ve hung up my scrubs.I’ve forged firm friendships, learnt to pronounce Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty & had my squeamishness thoroughly challenged! Here’s to new adventures (with less blood & guts 😁) pic.twitter.com/20GprvmH4WOctober 31, 2022 See more

As for Marty, we don't know if he is officially leaving Casualty and neither actor Shaheen or the BBC have confirmed his exit. So, it looks like we'll just have to wait and see if he really does hang up his scrubs for good.

