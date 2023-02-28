Casualty spoilers: Dylan Keogh uncovers KILLER care home secrets?

Dylan Keogh goes private with Rash Masum. Their secret mission: uncover the truth!

Dylan Keogh and Rash Masum discover the traumatic truth about Holby’s care homes in Casualty episode Pushover (BBC One, 8.40pm, Saturday 04 March 2023 - See our TV Guide for listings).

Elsewhere, Marcus Fidel and Stevie Nash have a hearing with HR, Jacob Masters pushes the nursing team to punishing limits, and Max Cristie makes a big revelation about his time at university with Dylan Keogh.

Full Casualty spoilers below…

Dylan Keogh teams up with Rash Masum

Dylan Keogh and Rash Masum want answers this week when Ashok stabs a care home worker.

The opening scenes in this week’s Casualty are dramatic in the extreme, as Doctor Rash Masum races to his dad’s care home where vulnerable Ashok is barricaded in his room. When Rash (Neet Mohan) breaks down the door, he encounters a nightmare scenario… There are blood stains everywhere and Ashok, who has dementia, is in shock and clutching a knife.

But this is only the beginning…

Rash is terrified for his father. (Image credit: BBC)

Stabbing horror

Rash demands answers, but young care worker Greg is irate — he’s running behind and the undertaker is due any moment for recently deceased resident, Olive.

In his haste, Greg (Alexander Lobo Morena) roughly grabs Ashok only for the petrified older man to lash out and stab him in the chest!

Ashok is shaken after mysterious events at the care home. (Image credit: BBC)

Dylan puts his job on the line

At the ED consultant Dylan Keogh stabilises Greg before treating confused Ashok. While examining him, Dylan (William Beck) notices that Ashok has a nasty knife wound on his hand and is badly bruised. Certain that he’s been attacked — the diligent doctor is determined to find out more.

Initially Ashok (Kriss Dosanjh) is terror-stricken by Dylan’s questioning. Acting clinical lead Max Cristie (Nigel Harman) steps in and warns Dylan he will lose his job if he continues his obsessive investigation into elder abuse at local care homes.

Rash turns to Dylan for answers. (Image credit: BBC)

However, when Rash learns the extent of Ashok’s injuries he begs Dylan to help him figure out why his gentle father became distressed to the point of locking himself in his room and stabbing Greg. Rash gives Dylan permission to gently quiz Ashok, who reveals the horrifying truth about what happened to him and Olive… And it's darker than even Dylan imagined.

Will Max back Dylan and call the police? Or will he call security and have Dylan escorted from the ED?

Doctor do more. Max insists Dylan concentrates on his job. (Image credit: BBC)

Where it all started: The origin story of Dylan Keogh’s care home investigation.

Stevie and Marcus — final showdown?

It’s the day of Stevie Nash and Marcus Fidel’s hearing with HR and, for anyone following this storyline, this is a must-see episode with dramatic twists, vengeful turns and emotional somersaults.

Ahead of the make-or-break meeting, downcast Stevie (Elinor Lawless) confides in Jacob that she blames herself for not seeing Marcus’ true colours sooner and thanks him for sticking by her.

Stevie Nash struggles as the HR hearing nears. (Image credit: BBC)

Stevie feels like she hasn’t a friend in the world and although kindly Jacob encourages her to reconcile with former best friend, Faith Cadogan, his words fall on deaf ears. In fact, when Stevie and Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) are forced to work together to treat injured security expert Stan (Simon Naylor, Waterloo Road, Coronation Street), their animosity escalates!

Stevie reaches breaking point in Casualty. (Image credit: BBC)

Later, Stevie is shaken when she bumps into her manipulative ex, Marcus (Adam Sina) outside the ED. The nasty hospital manager makes it clear he’s not going down without a fight - and he’s willing to fight dirty!

Whatever the outcome of the hearing, will Stevie cave into controlling Marcus’ menacing demands to go for a drink with him afterwards?

Marcus still has his sights set on vulnerable Stevie. (Image credit: BBC)

Jacob’s critical mistake

The short-staffed ED is slammed this week and Jacob Masters is cracking the whip — upsetting his team in the process!

Jacob (Charles Venn) starts his working day in good form and with good intentions, picking up coffees and pastries for the nurses, who are exhausted from pulling double shifts.

Yet, the senior nurse manager is quickly deflated when David Hide (Jason Durr) and Robyn Miller (Amanda Henderson) have sharp words for him about how he’s running the department — and them — into the ground.

Jacob's career ladder. He cracks the whip this week, but why? (Image credit: BBC)

At first Jacob feels guilty but, encouraged by Max, he takes a harsher management approach. Funnily enough, this doesn’t endear him to his staff! Robyn, especially, is unimpressed and isn’t afraid to tell him so.

With Robyn planning to leave Holby to start a new life with her daughter Charlotte and boyfriend Paul Pegg soon, will there be a backlash when she stands up to Jacob?

Robyn looks forward to a future away from Holby. (Image credit: BBC)

Also in Casualty this week…

Brokenhearted and overworked, is nurse Marty Kirkby (Shaheen Jafargholi) close to breaking point?

Marty is struggling after his breakup with Adi. (Image credit: BBC)

As the devastating truth comes to light, cash-strapped Rash feels deep guilt for placing Ashok in the below-standard care home. Unfortunately, in a moment of extreme duress, he blames his girlfriend Paige Allcott (Shalisha James-Davis) for convincing Ashok to move there. Can the stressed young couple come back from this accusation?

It's make or break time for Paige and Rash. (Image credit: BBC)

Keep an eye out for EastEnders star Jasmyn Banks - AKA Alice Branning — who guest stars as bubbly patient Bella. Despite painful life experiences, Bella tries to stay sunny side up. She also performs the miracle of getting Stevie and Faith to temporarily cease hostilities while treating her. Come back anytime Bella — we need a Stevie Faith reunion!

Is there a way back for Stevie and Faith? (Image credit: BBC)

Other guest stars this week… Sherelle Johnson plays Rheumatoid Arthritis patient Sonja. With a little bit of encouragement from Marty, will she stand up to her overbearing mother, played by Carol Walton? Elsewhere, Evan Milton and Shala Nyx star in the curious storyline of Chas and Kirsty, two protestors who end up in the ED and seem to be hiding something.

Last but not least — Max makes a MAJOR revelation about his time at university with Dylan. It’s a big old tasty bit of backstory that leaves us wanting more. If anyone from Casualty is reading… Can we have a flashback to their uni days please!?

Max gives us a sizeable insight into Dylan's past. (Image credit: BBC)

Casualty episode Pushover airs on Saturday, March 4 2023 at 8.40 pm on BBC One. It will be available on BBC iPlayer after transmission.

When Casualty is next on? Check our special guide for details