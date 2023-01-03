Looks like there's plenty of trouble in store as we return to Waterloo Road.

Waterloo Road season 11 will see us returning to the show's original home of Greater Manchester for a new generation of school drama. Among all the chaos that you'd expect from a new series set in one of TV's most infamous schools, there's bound to be plenty of fun, friendships, romance, and plenty of drama.

How to watch Waterloo Road series 11 online in the UK

Waterloo Road series 11 gets underway at 8 pm on BBC One on January 3, 2023, with new episodes set to air on a weekly basis.

If you're one of the many people who has binged the previous incarnation of the show on BBC iPlayer (or you simply get caught up in all the drama and need to see what happens next), you'll be pleased to know that all 7 episodes of the new series will be made available to stream on iPlayer once the new season starts airing.

Classic Waterloo Road is still one of the best BBC dramas available to stream, and you can also find all 200 episodes of the original series on iPlayer, too.

How to watch Waterloo Road season 11 online from anywhere in the world

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch Waterloo Road online, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to watch Waterloo Road season 11 in the US

At the time of writing, we don't quite know if Waterloo Road's new series will be broadcast outside the UK. As and when we hear more, we'll be sure to update this guide.