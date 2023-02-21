Is Robyn Miller leaving Casualty? Everything you need to know

Casualty nurse Robyn Miller (Amanda Henderson) is on cloud nine after she proposed to her partner Paul Pegg (Paul Popplewell) in Saturday's episode, Crash Landing.

But despite her good news, the engagement has sparked concern from fans that Robyn could be leaving Holby City after she agreed to move away with Paul.

Initially, Robyn was frantic when she thought Paul was going to propose to her and, in a panic, she quickly rejected him before he could even ask the question. Instead, Paul was actually planning to ask Robyn if she wanted to move to Wigan with him.

At first the ED nurse was hesitant to uproot her and her daughter Charlotte's life for a fresh start in Wigan, but she eventually had a change of heart. Not only that, Robyn had a question of her own for Paul and proposed to him!



So, after accepting Paul's offer to move and getting engaged, is Robyn Miller leaving Casualty or will she be staying put? Here's everything you need to know...

Is Robyn Miller leaving Casualty?

We don't know if Robyn is officially leaving Casualty and neither actress Amanda or the BBC have confirmed her exit. So, it looks like we'll just have to wait and see if she goes through with her plan over the coming weeks.

The speculation comes after George Rainsford left the soap after 9 years of playing Dr Ethan Hardy. Talking to What To Watch, he revealed all on his 'bittersweet' exit as his soap alter-ego decided to resign.

George told us that he decided to leave the show to pursue other projects, saying: “One of my big reasons for wanting a break was to spend more time at home. It’s a big, long commute [to Cardiff, where the series is filmed] and I’ve a young family. I was also getting that itch to explore other challenges. I turned 40 last year, too, so it all rolled into one package!”

Not only has George left the show, but last year Jason Durr, who plays nurse David Hide, also announced he was leaving the medical drama.

After 6 yrs playing the wonderfully complex #NurseDavidHide @bbccasualty I’ve hung up my scrubs.I’ve forged firm friendships, learnt to pronounce Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty & had my squeamishness thoroughly challenged! Here’s to new adventures (with less blood & guts 😁) pic.twitter.com/20GprvmH4WOctober 31, 2022 See more

Of course, that doesn't mean that Amanda is leaving Casualty.

The star has recently celebrated her ten-year anniversary with the show and her character is going from strength to strength. Plus Amanda has yet to fulfill her dream storylines!



In an exclusive interview, she told What To Watch: "I want to see Robyn doing amateur dramatics. I think she’d be a wonderful, tap-dancing, chorus girl! Shaheen Jafargholi [nurse Marty Kirkby] and I put forward a story where Robyn and Marty go on holiday somewhere hot. And I’ve been asking for a musical episode for ten years. So far, no luck on those!”

While we may potentially be saying goodbye to Robyn, we have also welcomed EastEnders star Nigel Harman to the cast as the daring Dr Max Cristie.

In the words of George Rainsford "The swing doors of Casualty never stay still!"

