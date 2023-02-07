Nigel Harman CONFIRMED for Casualty! Here’s everything we know about new doc, Max Cristie…

A new arrival sets hearts racing in Casualty in February 2023, when former EastEnders star Nigel Harman joins the medical drama as daring doctor Max Cristie!

The BBC have confirmed that Nigel, 49, makes quite the first impression when Max lands in Holby.

In the Casualty episode due to air on BBC One later this month, Max immediately rolls up his sleeves and gets stuck into ED life — to the dismay of current (but not for long!) clinical lead Dylan Keogh.

It turns out that Dylan (William Beck) knows Max from their medical student days and he isn't best pleased to see him!

How does Max know Dylan?

BBC Casualty has revealed: "Charming, brilliant, and a lovable rogue who lives by his own rules, Dr Max Cristie is the doctor everyone wants to be treated by. However, not all the staff at Holby ED will be happy to see him, notably current clinical lead Dylan, who is less than pleased to be reacquainted with a face from the past.

"It’s clear from the offset that the pair have unresolved history, which we soon discover goes all the way back to medical school. There’s no time for pleasantries in this job though and Max soon finds himself in the thick of the action on his first shift — it’s life and death stakes from the offset."

How will Dylan react when he discovers that charmer Max is not only in the ED to stay, but he's also about to become his new boss?

To the Max. The ED's new clinical lead plans to make his presence felt. (Image credit: BBC)

How does Max Cristie become Holby ED clinical lead?

Before Max makes his grand entrance, however, Dylan needs to be either sacked or demoted as clinical lead.

And in this week’s Casualty double bill (BBC One, 8 pm, Saturday, February 11, 2023 - See our TV Guide for listings) Dylan faces this very real prospect!

Dylan has been on a single-minded mission to uncover the truth behind the death of his medical mentor Dr Jemima Hargrove. Meanwhile, scheming hospital manager Marcus Fidel (Adam Sina) has it in for Dylan as a result of the doc’s obsessive investigation into an abuse scandal at Holby City care home, Willco House.



This Saturday, Marcus spots an opportunity to discredit Dylan and thwart his inquiries.

By the time the credits roll, will Holby ED be without a clinical lead — leaving the path clear for the arrival of Max in the very near future!?

Will manipulative Marcus regret appointing Max as clinical lead?

Given that Dylan and Max once studied together and share a mysterious history, the new clinical lead may be just as invested in getting to the truth.

After all, there’s every possibility that Jemima also taught medical maverick Max. In fact, when Jemima was being treated in the ED before her death, she told Faith that Dylan ‘was not her best student — but he was her most promising.’

Was Max actually her BEST student?

Speaking on The One Show, as his character was unveiled for the first time, Nigel said: "What's coming down the line is we unravel a bit of the Dylan storyline… They both have a trauma that they experienced in their past at university and that leads to their animosity, which we’ll unpick."

Nigel, who has been filming in Cardiff, where Casualty is based, since joining the cast last Summer also revealed another intriguing storyline viewers can look forward to:

"Someone from Max's past is going to come in... and, for the first time, you'll see him completely wrong footed and out of his depth because he's very much in charge of every situation he's in. And then suddenly, someone turns up who just totally throws him and so you get to see a whole other side of who this guy is."

Could Max become Dylan’s love rival?

Many Casualty fans believe that Dylan Keogh and Faith Cadogan's short-lived and intense relationship has never fully been put to bed.

While it remains to be seen whether Dylan's ex will think favourably on the new medic. No doubt, as an advanced clinical practitioner, Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) will be working closely with Max after he makes his impactful arrival in the ED...

The look of love. Does Dylan still has lingering feelings for Faith? (Image credit: BBC)

BBC Casualty on mystery medical man Max…

Speaking about his exciting new role, Nigel Harman has said:

"I'm honoured and grateful to be joining the cast of Casualty. Many pals have donned the famous scrubs over the years and had a ball, so for me it was an easy decision. With Max the viewers can expect a character who leads with his heart and not always his head. Never afraid to get in a scrape or two, yet loyal to the end even if it means putting himself in danger."

Jon Sen, Executive Producer for BBC Studios says: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Nigel to the cast of Casualty. When we conceived the character of Max we knew we needed an actor with craft, charm and charisma and we approached Nigel knowing he’d be the perfect choice. We were over the moon when he agreed to play the role and from what we’ve seen so far, Nigel’s creating an iconic character who is set to stir things up within the Emergency Department. We can’t wait for the audience to meet Max.”

There’s no doubt the short staffed ED needs a new consultant, especially since doctor Ethan Hardy resigned. It sounds like Max could be the perfect person for the job.

When does Nigel Harman make his Casualty debut as Max Cristie?

Nigel Harman’s first appearance on Casualty as doctor Max Cristie will take place on BBC One on 18 February 2023 at 8.40pm.

Are there any clips or trailers of Nigel as Max?

Yes! BBC Casualty Twitter have released this:

Introducing… Dr Max Cristie.Welcome to the E.D, Nigel Harman! 💚 pic.twitter.com/ycc5wnrKCXFebruary 7, 2023 See more

Nigel Harman — where do I know him from?

Nigel Harman is probably best known for his starring role in EastEnders, where he played Dennis Rickman — son of ‘Dirty’ Den Watts - from 2003 until 2005, when the character was tragically killed.

During his time in Walford, Dennis was instrumental in the soap's Return of Dirty Den storyline. He also had more than one dust-up with Phil Mitchell, fell in love with his sister-by-adoption, Sharon Watts, and died in her arms on New Year's Eve, after being stabbed by Johnny Allen's henchmen.

Nigel starred alongside Leslie Grantham and Letitia Dean in EastEnders' explosive 'Hello Princess' storyline. (Image credit: BBC)

Nigel portrayed Bradley Dawson in the third series of comedy-drama Mount Pleasant. He was cast alongside fellow EastEnders legend, Samantha Womack, who played Tanya Porter.



There was never a dull moment when shady Bradley moved from London to the Manchester close with his wife Tanya and daughter Ella (Das Boot's Nicola Millbank). Having caused chaos since their arrival in 2013, the fictional family left the series in 2017 in much the same way as they arrived.

Here comes trouble! Nigel Harman and Samantha Womack as Bradley and Tanya in Mount Pleasant. (Image credit: Helen Turton/Tiger Aspect Productions)

Nigel has also starred in popular British TV series, Smith & Jones, The Bill, Larkrise to Candleford, Hotel Babylon and as violent valet, Mr Green, in a harrowing Downton Abbey storyline that had serious repercussions.

He’s a West End and stage star too with Guys and Dolls, Shrek the Musical, The School for Scandal and Glengarry Glen Ross among his many credits.

