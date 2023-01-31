Casualty spoilers: Ethan Hardy quits!

By George! Ethan Hardy only goes and quits Casualty!

Ethan Hardy suddenly resigns in Casualty episode Fight or Flight (BBC One, 8.50pm, Saturday, February 4, 2023 — see our TV Guide for listings). Elsewhere, Jacob Masters is haunted by the past, and Dylan Keogh clashes with Marcus Fidel…

Full Casualty spoilers below…

Ethan Hardy quits Holby ED!

Life has not always been kind to consultant Ethan Hardy. Since he joined Casualty in 2014 he has been diagnosed with Huntington’s disease, his brother Cal Knight was murdered, and his fiancée Fenisha Khatri died on their wedding day. So perhaps it’s no surprise that this week grieving, single-dad, Ethan, resigns after a rollercoaster shift!

In the opening scenes, Ethan (George Rainsford) leaves his son, Bodhi, with Fenisha’s parents, Ashley and Pen, as he prepares to do his final interview for the Jac Naylor Award. He’s also treating a young boy, Nathan Woodhouse, 5, who has been horrifically injured in an acid attack.

Ethan expertly treats Nathan and calms his father, Ezra. (Image credit: BBC)

Call of Duty

Ethan’s world is suddenly upended, however, when he’s called away from the interview after Ashley is admitted to the ED suffering from a heart attack.

As he waits for news on Ashley, Ethan does some serious soul searching. He realises that whatever happens next, he can no longer expect Fenisha’s parents to help him care for Bodhi.

Ethan hands in his notice to shocked clinical lead Dylan Keogh!

What does the future hold and will Ashley live?

Ethan still misses Fenisha (Olivia D'Lima)... (Image credit: BBC)

Jacob’s abuse trauma revisited

Fans of Casualty will remember the mental and physical abuse nurse Jacob Masters suffered while in a relationship with possessive and violent nurse Tina Mollett in 2021’s harrowing storyline.

Jacob (Charles Venn) was finally free of Tina (Adele James) when she was arrested. This week we discover that the torment she inflicted on the gentle, caring medic has been continuing quietly for him behind-the-scenes…

Tina continues to haunt Jacob... (Image credit: BBC)

In a rare glimpse into Jacob’s private life, viewers will see the senior nurse speak at his domestic abuse survivors group before he begins a shift at Holby ED. On the surface, Jacob appears to be recovering. Yet, later, the true depth of the damage inflicted by Tina is revealed…

Jacob’s first patient is May Broker, who is dressed as Wonder Woman and has accidentally glued her eyes shut. It turns out that May and Jacob used to work together. There’s a definite spark, so they agree to go for a drink that evening.

During his date with May at The Anchor, things quickly become steamy. But is Jacob ready to move on?

Jacob’s is unsettled before his date with May when his domestic abuse survivor friend Bron is admitted to the ED. (Image credit: BBC)

Marcus: master of manipulation...

Hospital manager Marcus Fidel dials up his sinister side this week!

First, Marcus (Adam Sina) tries to curry favour with the board on Stevie Nash’s behalf, ahead of her interview for the Jac Naylor Award. Without giving too much away, let’s just say he doesn’t take kindly to Stevie’s reaction when she finds out. Will Stevie (Elinor Lawless) regret telling Marcus to back off in her usual style?

Shortly after this encounter, Marcus turns on Dylan Keogh (William Beck) and warns him off interfering in the investigation of care home Willco House.

And last, but by no means least, Marcus takes out his bad mood on Jacob!

Three strikes Marcus mate. You’re out of our good books and top of the Casualty villain list. Go get him, Dylan! (Image credit: BBC)

Also in Casualty this week…

Stevie is literally left holding the baby when Ethan asks her to look after Bodhi. Out of her depth, she quickly palms the youngster onto receptionist Paul Pegg (Paul Popplewell).

After junior doctor Paige Allcott (Shalisha James-Davis) turns to Dylan for advice in treating her patient, Josh, the senior medic makes a discovery that convinces him that the abuse cases go further than Willco House. Something tells us Marcus is not going to like Dylan's new accusation...

Paramedic Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke) makes a connection between a motorbike rider and Ethan’s young patient, Nathan. Will Ethan be able to stop Nathan’s father, Ezra, from taking revenge?

And Stevie has a very different interview experience to Ethan. Will she win the coveted Jac Naylor Award?

Stevie instantly regrets asking Ethan if there's anything she can do to help. (Image credit: BBC)

Casualty episode Fight or Flight airs on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 8.50 pm on BBC One and 9.20 pm on BBC One Wales. It will also be available on BBC iPlayer after transmission.