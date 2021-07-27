'Casualty' spoilers: Ethan and Fenisha’s shocking wedding day twists and turns!

First dance worries are the least of Ethan and Fenisha's troubles in Casualty.

Wedding bells are ringing out for Ethan and Fenisha in Casualty (BBC1, 9.30pm, Saturday 31 July 2021 — see our TV Guide for listings) this week.

The loved-up couple are excited to get hitched and celebrate their love. But, this week in the first of a two-part Casualty special, Ethan is preoccupied by new results on his Huntington’s diagnosis, while Fenisha is having trouble with her time-keeping.

Will her angry ex-fiance Matthew ruin the couple’s big day?

Elsewhere, Lev faces up to his father, while Dylan is concerned for Ollie.

Full spoilers below...

Ethan and Fenisha’s wedding morning worries

Ethan and Fenisha are getting hitched!



It’s a beautiful day for Ethan Hardy (George Rainsford) and Fenisha Khatri’s (Olivia D’Lima) wedding.

The marquee is up, guests are arriving, Iain’s cracking runaway bride jokes, and Jan’s on the cider.

What could go wrong?

For starters…

Well… Fenisha has a lot to do. She’s got a tonne of wedding favours to make — individually potted trees for every guest, in keeping with the couple’s eco-themed wedding.

After setting up camp in the ambulance station, Fenisha gets to work, shooing Ethan away to deal with the guests, who are arriving in high spirits at their romantic venue.

Iain Dean is suited, booted and has dug out the dad jokes for Ethan and Fenisha's wedding. (Image credit: BBC)

Ethan’s dilemma

Meanwhile, Ethan is wrestling with the fact his latest health results are in and is tempted to pop into his doctor to find out whether the news is good or bad.

After ruminating on it, a touching chat with Charlie Fairhead (Derek Thompson) leads the distracted doctor to pay a moving visit to his brother Cal’s grave…

Will Ethan decide to make a last-minute dash to his doctor, or wait until after he’s wed?

Moment of truth. Ethan pays Cal a visit before his wedding to Fenisha. (Image credit: BBC)

Sudden panic

Back at the ambulance station, stressed Fenisha realises she has one hour to get ready and get to her nuptials.

She’s thrown into a spin, however, when her taxi cancels!

In desperate need of a lift, Fenisha gets ready in a rush and heads to the ED asking if anyone can drive her to the church.

Enter the bride-to-be’s ex-fiance Matthew! Yes, the same Matthew she left at the altar, got back with, dumped for Ethan, and is in love with her…

Does Matthew (Osi Okerafor) have an ulterior motive for offering to help?

We’re sworn to secrecy on what happens next but Casualty fans — look alert. You can’t have a wedding in Holby-land without major drama!

Who you gonna call? Frantic Fenisha shortly before her wedding ceremony. (Image credit: BBC)

Ollie’s shock diagnosis

After Ollie Hide (Harry Collett) suffers another seizure and collapses his dad David (Jason Durr) rushes him to the ED. David refuses to let Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) treat his son, so acting clinical lead Dylan Keogh steps in…

Rash is crushed by David’s bruising assessment of his previous diagnosis so, privately Dylan reassures the young medic and reveals he suspects a mental health issue may be at play.

Unfortunately David overhears and a massive argument follows.

But while the grown ups are fighting poor Ollie collapses and suffers another seizure.

Dylan (William Beck) orders an urgent MRI, and the results lead to a shock diagnosis…

Dylan Keogh attempts to console Rash when David is overwhelmed with worry in Casualty. (Image credit: BBC)

Lev’s new lease of life

Lev Malinovsky (Uriel Emil) and wife Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) are struggling to keep up appearances that their marriage is still intact while Lev’s bullish father, Anton, stays with them indefinitely.

This week matters come to a head when Anton (Alexei Sayle) tries to force his homophobic views onto his grandchildren. Anton also reveals his real reason for turning up unexpectedly!

Lev, who is secretly gay and has only started to accept himself, decides enough is enough and opens up to his father. Needless to say Anton does not react kindly towards his son.

They have an intense confrontation, which results in Lev looking to the future with renewed hope and ditching harmful life-long beliefs. We don’t want to reveal too much, but what follows are truly tender, understated scenes...

Also in Casualty this week…

In addition to struggling with David’s fury, Rash wrestles with what to include in his best man’s speech. To mention Fenisha’s runaway bride history, or not? He turns to his co-workers for advice!

Dylan Keogh happily holds the fort at the ED, as his colleagues prepare for Fenisha and Ethan’s big day.

Matthew is feeling dispirited as his ex prepares to get hitched.

And Jacob Masters is left holding Tina’s purse as he finds himself in her bad books once again. Will an observant Jade recognise the signs of coercive control?