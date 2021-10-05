'Casualty' spoilers: Jacob Masters' hostage HORROR!

Senior nurse Jacob Masters is back at work and keen to move on from his abusive ex-girlfriend Tina Mollett. But erasing the nasty nurse from his life isn’t as easy as scrubbing her name off the work rota, as Jacob discovers in this week’s Casualty (BBC1, 9.30pm – see our TV Guide for listings) when twisted Tina returns to the ED determined to win him back!

Although Jacob's requested an agency nurse, Tina (Adele James) turns up for her shift to a warm welcome from the team, who are unaware she’s been physically and mentally abusing Jacob for months. Jacob’s clearly ashamed of his abuse and is trying to act like it didn’t happen, so he’s thrown to come face-to-face with Tina again.

Jacob's stunned when Tina suddenly turns up in the ED. (Image credit: BBC)

Jacob boldly announces to everyone in the ED that their wedding is off and actively avoids Tina as he treats patient Ren, who’s struggling to control her diabetes.

Annoyed at being ignored, Tina takes drastic action… and takes Ren hostage! When that doesn’t get the attention she demands, Tina then resorts to even MORE extreme tactics by dropping a bombshell that shocks Jacob to the core…

When Tina doesn't get the reaction she wants from Jacob, she turns up the heat. (Image credit: BBC)

However, with a little help from Jacob’s good friend, paramedic Iain Dean, Tina’s true colours are soon revealed. Is Jacob’s torment finally over?

What else is happening in Casualty this week?

Elsewhere, we welcome new transgender paramedic Sah (Arin Smethurst) to work alongside working alongside Jan (Di Botcher), Teddy (Milo Clarke) and Iain (Michael Stevenson). A cool character who doesn’t want to be seen as trying too hard, Sah has a real baptism of fire on their very first shift when someone throws up on their shoes!

Sah joins the ambulance team. (Image credit: BBC)

As Teddy tries to sell the idea of the paramedic family, Sah seems cold and withholding - but then Sah covers for a mistake Teddy makes with Ffion and it seems Sah might just have found a place within the ambulance team…

Casualty continues Saturdays at 9.30pm on BBC1.