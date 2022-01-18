‘Casualty’ spoilers: Faith Cadogan in danger?

Faith Cadogan invites an angry stranger into her home.

Faith Cadogan is terrified when a date with a handsome stranger - played by a well known Call the Midwife star - goes horribly wrong…

In Casualty episode ‘Close Encounters’ (BBC1, 9.30pm, Saturday, Jan. 22 - See our TV Guide for listings) Faith’s bad date lands Stevie Nash in hospital!

Elsewhere, Ethan Hardy’s heartbreak catches up with him.

Full Casualty spoilers below…

Faith Cadogan’s fright night

Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) has been partying like a student with her university pal Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) whenever she gets a chance. In the past it was Stevie who usually called (and drank!) the shots, but now party animal Stevie is having trouble keeping up!

This week after an intense shift Faith wants to let off some steam and drags reluctant Stevie to a club. Stevie would rather have a quiet night in with Matthew Afolami (Osi Okerafor).

When they hit the club, little do they know that they’ll be back in the hospital hours later with Stevie needing stitches for a head injury!

Angus catches Faith's eye at the club (Image credit: BBC)

Stranger danger

The evening starts off well with drinks and chats. But the mood changes when Faith becomes irritated by Stevie’s insistence that she’s not yet over husband Lev’s death.

Bruised by Stevie’s comments, Faith downs both their drinks and approaches handsome stranger Angus, who had tried to chat her up earlier! One thing leads to another and Faith invites mystery-man Angus (Call the Midwife star Jack Ashton) back to hers.

Faith’s just about to take Angus upstairs when she has a change of heart after she spots a picture of Lev. She asks Angus to leave, but he becomes angry, aggressive and refuses to go!

Angus turns nasty and frightens Faith (Image credit: BBC)

Stevie to the rescue

Frightened Faith secretly texts Stevie for help.

Meanwhile, Angus pours them both more drinks and begins to open up about his painful breakup with his wife. Faith can’t help feeling sorry for him and becomes less scared the more he talks.

Just as Angus is becoming calmer, Stevie bursts in and attempts to kick him out. There’s a tussle, which leaves Stevie injured and needing stitches, and Faith showing volatile Angus the door!

But Faith’s eventful evening is far from over…

Stevie wonders how the evening went so wrong. (Image credit: BBC)

Faith in danger?

Faith takes Stevie to the ED to get patched up. There, Stevie reveals she’s worried about her. But when Stevie jokes about picking Faith’s dates in future it ignites a rebellious streak in the nurse!

Afterwards, Faith is home alone when there’s a knock on the door…

She’s invited Angus back to spend the night with her.

Is Faith safe alone with this unpredictable stranger?

Faith and Angus enjoying wine at her home before things take a dramatic turn. (Image credit: BBC)

Ethan’s baby scare!

Ethan Hardy (George Rainsford) is shaken when his baby son Bodhi is admitted to the ED.

Ethan, who is grieving the passing of Bodhi’s mum, Fenisha, has been keeping his distance from his son since her death. Bodhi, meanwhile, is being looked after by Fenisha’s parents Ashley and Pen Khatri.

Ethan experiences a range of complicated feelings when he realises Bodhi has been admitted with a high temperature. He’s hurt that Ashley and Pen didn’t inform him straight away. He’s also upset that Fenisha’s ex, Matthew, is treating his son - and that Ashley and Pen obviously approve.

Ethan is distraught when he's challenged about taking custody of Bodhi. (Image credit: BBC)

Tug of love

Anxious, Ethan confides in Rash Masum (Neet Mohan), who encourages the grieving doctor to consider taking Bodhi back from his grandparents.

Ethan agrees, however, his approach leaves something to be desired! Ethan becomes angry when he discovers that Matthew has discharged Bodhi without telling him. He confronts Ashley and Pen, demanding that they return Bodhi to his care.

Ugly words are exchanged. Will they fight for custody of Bodhi?

The battle between Matthew and Ethan continues... (Image credit: BBC)

Also in 'Casualty' this week

Robyn Miller (Amanda Henderson) has another date with her mystery man. Will his identity be revealed?

Matthew is disgusted at Ethan’s treatment of Ashley and Pen.

And Ethan begins to regret his actions, past and present…

This episode of Casualty airs on Saturday, Jan. 22 2022 at 9.30pm on BBC1. It is available on BBC iPlayer after transmission.